Regeneron Announces Presentation at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 16, 2020 | About: NAS:REGN -0.16%

PR Newswire

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2020

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) will webcast its presentation at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021. The presentation is scheduled for 8:20 a.m. Eastern Time and may be accessed from the "Investors & Media" page of Regeneron's website at http://investor.regeneron.com/events.cfm. An archived version of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days.

About Regeneron
Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for over 30 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to eight FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Regeneron is accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through our proprietary VelociSuite® technologies, such as VelocImmune®, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies, and through ambitious research initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center, which is conducting one of the largest genetics sequencing efforts in the world.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.regeneron.com or follow @Regeneron on Twitter.

Contact Information:
Investor Relations
Justin Holko
914.847.7786
[email protected]

Corporate Communications
Hala Mirza
914.847.3422
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regeneron-announces-presentation-at-the-39th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301193601.html

SOURCE Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


