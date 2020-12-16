XpresCheckâ„¢ COVID-19 Testing Facility Opens at Denver International Airport Today

DENVER, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. ( XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, in conjunction with Denver International Airport (DEN), announces the opening of an XpresCheck™ COVID-19 testing facility at Denver International Airport today.



This XpresCheck is a pop-up facility in the center of Concourse B, post-security. The facility has six separate testing rooms with an anticipated capacity to administer over 400 tests per day.

COVID-19 testing options will include the Rapid Molecular COVID-19 Test and the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test. These services will be available to all airline passengers as well as all airport employees, including airline employees, contractors and workers, concessionaires and their employees, TSA officers, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPB) agents. All insurance plans are accepted outside of network and all information will remain private and HIPAA-compliant.

"The XpresCheck opening at Denver International Airport marks our fifth COVID-19 testing facility and first pop-up location,” said Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO. “Given the spike in cases across the country, it is more important than ever that there is reliable COVID-19 testing for airport employees and the traveling public and we therefore look forward to providing this important service to customers. Our new pop-up building methodology will also enable us to accelerate XpresCheck’s rollout to additional airports at a lower cost than our original modular constructed facilities.”

“We are excited to welcome XpresCheck to Denver and the opportunity for COVID-19 testing at the airport,” said DEN CEO Kim Day. “The health and safety of our passengers has been, and remains, our top priority and further testing opportunities furthers our efforts to provide a safe passenger experience.”

