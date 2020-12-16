Wyndham Destinations Reopens Two Resorts In St. Thomas

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Destinations, the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company, announces today the re-opening of Limetree Beach Resort by Club Wyndham and Club Wyndham Elysian Beach Resort, both located in St. Thomas.

Following a three-year hiatus, Limetree Beach Resort by Club Wyndham – formerly known as Bluebeard's Beach Club – recently welcomed back owners and guests with new and renovated suites and amenities. The resort now features seven buildings, as well as 74 remodeled vacation club suites, all complete with a kitchenette, separate living/dining area and a private balcony. Guests will also enjoy 10 brand new suites situated on an oceanfront peninsula with breathtaking views of the Caribbean Sea, plus several updated amenities, including beach cabanas, a new restaurant, outdoor grills, a renovated pool with a swim-up bar and a life-size chess set.

This beachside resort property is nestled in Frenchman's Bay, with the Cyril E. King Airport a short 15 minute drive away. Guests can enjoy easy access to the downtown shopping district, Coral World Ocean Park and the St. Thomas Skyride that goes to Paradise Point. The shops, restaurants and historic attractions in Charlotte Amalie are all also just minutes away.

"This is a truly exciting announcement for our owners, guests and associates who have eagerly anticipated the re-opening of this stunning Caribbean resort," said Kevin Maciulewicz, senior vice president of resort operations at Wyndham Vacation Clubs. "After nearly three years of renovation efforts to offer a premier resort experience, we are proud to offer even more space and amenities at this beloved vacation spot."

At Club Wyndham Elysian Beach Resort, located on the eastern end of St. Thomas, all 69 suites have been refurbished with vibrant colors, while the resort ground and amenities have been refreshed in anticipation of returning owners and guests.

The resort comes complete with studio and one-bedroom resort suites offering exclusive access to a private beach and natural cove. Resort accommodations are ideally located right next to the picturesque St. Thomas Yacht Club, just minutes from the best St. Thomas sites and attractions.

The spacious studio and one-bedroom suites at Club Wyndham Elysian Beach Resort comfortably sleep two to four guests. One-bedroom suites feature a full kitchen and a washer/dryer, while studio suites include a microwave, mini refrigerator, toaster and coffee maker.

"We are so grateful to all of our associates in St. Thomas for their role in getting these resorts operational again," said Maciulewicz. "It is a true testament to their resilience – and the resilience of the larger St. Thomas community – that we are now back and better than ever."

About Wyndham Destinations

