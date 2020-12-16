Southwest Airlines Intends To Serve Fresno And Santa Barbara

DALLAS, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today shared its intention to bring service to Santa Barbara Airport and Fresno Yosemite International Airport in the second quarter of 2021.

"Our arrival in the Heart of California, both on the Central Coast and in the Central Valley, will round out nearly four decades of investment in our California Customers and communities," Southwest Airlines Chief Commercial Officer & Executive Vice President Andrew Watterson said. "While other airlines seem to fall in and out of love with the state, we're focused on increasing the reach of our low fares and flexible policies in places where we expect them to make a difference."

"For years residents and businesses throughout Central California have expressed a desire for Southwest service and connectivity to their vast network of destinations and renowned customer service," said Kevin Meikle, Director of Aviation for Fresno Yosemite International Airport. "Southwest will expand the Central Valley's air transportation gateway to Yosemite, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, and we look forward to our new partnership with Southwest and their arrival in the spring."

"We salute Southwest's bold decision to enter one of the most vibrant and beautiful regions in California, bringing visitors to our sweeping coastline to experience our mild Mediterranean climate and distinctive Spanish-influenced architecture," said Mayor Cathy Murillo of Santa Barbara. "For our residents, our partnership with Southwest will energize the economic rebound to come in 2021."

Along with Palm Springs, which received its first Southwest flight on Nov. 19, 2020, the addition of Fresno and Santa Barbara will position Southwest Airlines as an option in 13 California airports before summer 2021, further deepening the carrier's commitment to the Golden State. Southwest long has carried more air travelers to, from, and within California than any other carrier, a legacy sustained in the most recent reporting of U.S. Department of Transportation data on airline passengers traveling nonstop.

