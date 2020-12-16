Pegasystems Receives Multiple Awards for Organizational and Technology Excellence

Company recognized as an employer of choice and for delivering impactful digital transformation software solutions
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 16, 2020
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity at the world's leading enterprises, today announced recent awards for organizational and technology excellence, including the Boston Globe Top Places to Work and a Gold 2020 Stevie Award for its Customer Relationship Management Solution. These awards recognize Pega's commitment to excellence in both corporate culture and product offerings.
Organizational Awards:
- Boston Globe Top Places to Work
Pega ranked 12th in the Boston Globe's annual list of largest Top Places to Work 2020. The employee-based anonymous survey analyzes employee opinions from nearly 300 organizations in the Boston area – home of Pega's corporate global headquarters. Factors measured include company direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement.
- Boston Business Journal Top Charitable Contributor
Pega was named to the Boston Business Journal's Largest Corporate Charitable Contributors list in Massachusetts.
- Best in Biz Awards
Chief Financial Officer Ken Stillwell was named a Best in Biz Gold winner in the Finance Executive of the Year category for his leadership and guidance, while the Pega leadership team focused their attention on monitoring, preparing, and responding to the pandemic.
Technology/Product Awards:
- 2020 CRM Watchlist
Run by veteran CRM analyst Paul Greenberg of The 56 Group, the 2020 CRM Watchlist honors companies making an impact in producing valuable services with an impressive public presence, social and environmental responsibility, and market execution. Pega was named a winner for the fourth consecutive time.
- MassTLC Tech Top 50 COVID-19 Response
The Tech Top 50 from the Mass Technology leadership council (MassTLC), recognized companies that have made a significant impact this year. Pega is one of 15 honorees in the Tech Top 50 in the COVID-19 Response category. Pega's COVID-19 Employee Safety and Business Continuity Tracker provided clients and partners with tools to help keep employees safe and business moving forward. With employee safety and business continuity on the line, Pega saw an opportunity to provide any organization with a scalable and flexible technology solution to respond to the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- 2020 Gold Stevie Award for Customer Relationship Management Solution
Pega InfinityTM won a gold Stevie Award for Sales & Customer Service in the CRM Suite, Enterprise, New Version category. Honoring Pega for the third consecutive year, The Stevie Awards recognize exemplary customer service, contact centers, business development, and sales professionals. Pega stood out from more than 2,600 global submissions from 48 countries.
- 2020 Silver Stevie Award for Ethical Bias Check
Ethical Bias Check, a new capability of Pega Customer Decision Hub™ that helps eliminate hidden biases in the artificial intelligence (AI) driving customer engagements, received a silver Stevie award in the relationship management solution category.
- 2020 TMC Customer Relationship Management Excellence Award
For the third consecutive year, Pega was named a leader and innovator in the 2020 CRM Excellence Award from CUSTOMER magazine. Pega Customer Decision Hub™ was recognized by the publication for growing customer relationships and improvements made to clients' businesses.
- 2020 TMC Customer Product of the Year Award
Pega InfinityTM was named the 2020 customer product of the year award for the fifth consecutive year by TMC's CUSTOMER Magazine. This award recognizes vendors that are advancing call center, CRM, and teleservices industries to help clients exceed customer expectations.
Quotes & Commentary:
"These 2020 accolades represent Pega's dedication to solving our clients' most complex challenges during a trying year as well as the strength and resiliency of our people and our culture," said Tom Libretto, CMO and SVP, Pegasystems. "We are proud of our employees whose commitment and perseverance have ensured we are able to help our clients solve their immediate problems while also supporting their longer-term transformations, and grateful for their generosity in supporting each other and our local communities."
About Pegasystems
Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so our clients can make better decisions and get work done. We help the world's leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: increasing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while our scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA), visit http://www.pega.com.
