Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Provides Corporate Updates to Shareholders in CEO Letter

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC: GRCU) ("The Company" or "Green Cures") a manufacturer, wholesaler and distributor of hemp and CBD-infused nutritional, sports, body care and alcoholic spirits products released a letter from CEO Rich Thomas with updates on major initiatives for stakeholders.

Update Highlights:

Clearly California , acquired in 2020 by GRCU, has perfected its brand trademark, produced and tested new inventory, selected its first product for retail sale, and completed its first sale at Burners Dispensary in Merced, CA. The brand is now applying for federal trademark registration and recruiting more distribution partners.

, acquired in 2020 by GRCU, has perfected its brand trademark, produced and tested new inventory, selected its first product for retail sale, and completed its first sale at Burners Dispensary in The brand is now applying for federal trademark registration and recruiting more distribution partners. Hollywood Green Botanicals Vodka (Hollywood Green") recently completed an extensive brand overhaul and received its first production batch ready for distribution. Hollywood Green also overcame its final regulatory hurdles for retail sales and is in negotiations with several national brick and mortar stores for immediate distribution.

GRCU's new retail store location "1122" in San Luis Obispo, CA has completed major facility improvements and begun branding and staging for a grand opening. This location will give us complete control of our CBD product manufacturing and enhance profit margins by eliminating the need for third-party manufacturers."Our new products are designed with care and precision to motivate meaningful experiences that can help our customers grow. Now more than ever the world needs green-products and cures as we rebuild and reorganize society after 2020. The brands we're acquiring and developing are going to be critical to the future of the CBD and Cannabis markets," said Thomas.

LETTER TO STAKEHOLDERS

To our Stakeholders;

I want to begin by thanking you for your continued support. Green Cures has undergone a noteworthy transition in leadership and strategic direction in 2020 all while our economy and public health experienced their largest crises in a century. Our clients, staff, and shareholders have stuck with us through every challenge thrown our way and we guarantee that support will pay off.

Green Cures is in a uniquely strong position as we close out the year with multiple major initiatives reaching maturity and a plethora of new products scheduled to launch. The following are a list of updates on our progress:

Clearly California , acquired in 2020 by GRCU, has perfected its brand trademark, produced and tested new inventory, selected its first product for retail sale, and completed its first sale at Burners Dispensary in Merced, CA. The brand is now applying for federal trademark registration and recruiting more distribution partners.

, acquired in 2020 by GRCU, has perfected its brand trademark, produced and tested new inventory, selected its first product for retail sale, and completed its first sale at Burners Dispensary in The brand is now applying for federal trademark registration and recruiting more distribution partners. Hollywood Green Botanicals Vodka (Hollywood Green") recently completed an extensive brand overhaul and received its first production batch ready for distribution. Hollywood Green also overcame its final regulatory hurdles for retail sales and is in negotiations with several national brick and mortar stores for immediate distribution.

GRCU's new retail store location "1122" in San Luis Obispo, CA has completed major facility improvements and begun branding and staging for a grand opening. This location will give us complete control of our CBD product manufacturing and enhance profit margins by eliminating the need for third-party manufacturers.

has completed major facility improvements and begun branding and staging for a grand opening. This location will give us complete control of our CBD product manufacturing and enhance profit margins by eliminating the need for third-party manufacturers. GRCU's new Vice President of Product Development, Holley Edwards , has completed the research and development stage of our new hand-crafted lotion and hand sanitizer product lines. Scaled production has begun on multiple products and will be featured prominently on our website and 1122's grand opening in the coming months.

, has completed the research and development stage of our new hand-crafted lotion and hand sanitizer product lines. Scaled production has begun on multiple products and will be featured prominently on our website and 1122's grand opening in the coming months. By Q3 2021, Green Cures will announce multiple new product releases including both alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages.

Our new products are designed with care and precision to motivate meaningful experiences that can help our customers grow. Now more than ever the world needs green-products and cures as we rebuild and reorganize society after 2020. The brands we're acquiring and developing are going to be critical to the future of the CBD and Cannabis markets.

I look forward to bringing you more updates soon and thank you again for your support of GRCU.

Rich Thomas, CEO Green Cures & Botanical Distributions

Contact Details:

[email protected]

Rich Thomas

+1 844-420-4728

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-cures--botanical-distribution-provides-corporate-updates-to-shareholders-in-ceo-letter-301194116.html

SOURCE Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc.