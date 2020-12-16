First All-In-One Liquid Cooling Solutions from Phanteks Incorporate Asetek's Most Advanced Liquid Cooling Technology

AALBORG, Denmark, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid (AIO) cooler and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, announced that new OEM partner Phanteks has introduced its first AIO CPU coolers, leveraging the superior thermal and acoustic performance and reliability associated with Asetek's most advanced technology to date. The Phanteks Glacier One coolers provide advanced CPU overclocking capability, RGB lighting, and virtually silent operation to tech enthusiasts, gamers, and eSports pros.

When defining its initial liquid cooling solutions, Phanteks looked to Asetek to provide targeted cooling of CPUs, in a simple to install closed-loop solution. The companies worked together to create the Glacier One AIO Series, with a variety of form factors including 240mm, 280mm, and 360mm radiator sizes, plus a 240mm white edition. An infinity mirror design with RGB lighting in the pump cap is standard for both black and white edition coolers. The white edition also incorporates RGB lighting on the fans.

Asetek's latest liquid cooling technology advances include:

Maximum performance along with industry-recognized quality and reliability.

Out-of-Bounds temperature sensing. The cooler continuously monitors the liquid temperature and automatically boosts the pump speed to clear any temperature excursions, ensuring smooth system operation for immersive gameplay experience.

Safety features to ensure the liquid temperature stays within limits for normal safe operation.

Even quieter operation versus previous technology generations.

System improvements resulting in enhanced permeation resistance and increased durability.

"Phanteks customers expect a premium experience when selecting the hardware needed for a custom PC build," said Boon T. Khor, Lead Designer at Phanteks. "With the new Glacier One coolers, our customers get maximum overclocking capability, extremely quiet operation, easy installation, and Phanteks ID for a unique "Phanteks" look - all backed by the quality and reliability Asetek liquid cooling is known for."

"We were thrilled when Phanteks approached us to develop its first AIO coolers," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "With 20 plus years of liquid cooling leadership, we believe the new AIOs will further enhance the appeal of the Phanteks brand with both tech enthusiasts and gamers."

For more information on the Phanteks Glacier One AIO liquid coolers, visit www.phanteks.com/Glacier-One.html.

To learn more about Asetek liquid cooling, please visit www.asetek.com.

About Phanteks

Phanteks strives to develop top quality and superior products. We continuously pursue excellence in developing new products to bring satisfaction to PC enthusiasts and computer users.

Phanteks.com

About Asetek

Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, is the global leader for liquid cooling solutions for high performance gaming and enthusiast PCs, and environmentally aware data centers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASTK.OL).

www.asetek.com

