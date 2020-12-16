QuickLogic Announces the Amendment and Extension of Credit Facility

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) ("QuickLogic" or the "Company"), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that, effective December 11, 2020, it entered into a second amendment (the "Second Amendment") to its amended and restated credit facility, dated as of December 21, 2018 (as amended, the "Credit Agreement") to extend the maturity date and decrease the interest rate.

The Second Amendment extends the maturity date from September 28, 2021 to September 28, 2022. The previous interest rate was the greater of (i) 0.50% above the Prime Rate or (ii) 5.50%. The Second Amendment reduces the interest to be equal to 0.50% above the Prime Rate.

"We are pleased to extend our credit facility at a reduced rate and appreciate the continued support of Heritage Bank of Commerce to allow us to focus on operating the business. The maturity extension and interest rate improvement are expected to provide both an immediate benefit while supporting our long-term growth objectives as we focus on achieving profitability before the end of 2021," said Chief Financial Officer Sue Cheung.

Additional details on the terms of the amendment are available in the 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 16, 2020.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include an embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice and sensor processing across the multitude of mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT applications. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/ .

QuickLogic uses its website ( www.quicklogic.com ), the company blog

( https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/ ), corporate Twitter account (@QuickLogic_Corp), Facebook page ( https://www.facebook.com/QuickLogic ), and LinkedIn page ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/13512/ ) as channels of distribution of information about its products, its planned financial and other announcements, its attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and QuickLogic may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor the Company's website and its social media accounts in addition to following the Company's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations regarding our future business, and actual results may differ due to a variety of factors including: delays in the market acceptance of the Company's new products; the ability to convert design opportunities into customer revenue; our ability to replace revenue from end-of-life products; the level and timing of customer design activity; the market acceptance of our customers' products; the risk that new orders may not result in future revenue; our ability to introduce and produce new products based on advanced wafer technology on a timely basis; our ability to adequately market the low power, competitive pricing and short time-to-market of our new products; intense competition by competitors; our ability to hire and retain qualified personnel; our ability to capitalize on synergies with our newly acquired subsidiary SensiML Corporation; changes in product demand or supply; general economic conditions; political events, international trade disputes, natural disasters and other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, the Company's products; the unpredictable and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and changes in tax rates and exposure to additional tax liabilities. These and other potential factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated or implied are described in more detail in the Company's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the risks discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in the Company's prior press releases, which are available on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.quicklogic.com/ , and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . In addition, please note that the date of this press release is December 16, 2020, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

QuickLogic and the QuickLogic logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic Corporation. All other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

CODE: QUIK-E

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quicklogic-announces-the-amendment-and-extension-of-credit-facility-301194119.html

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation