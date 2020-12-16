  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Empire Diversified Energy, Inc. to appear on the Beasley Broadcasting's airing of "The Mick Bazsuly Show"

December 16, 2020 | About: OTCPK:MPIR +0%

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Diversified Energy Corp., (OTCQB: MPIR) announced today that its CEO, Mr. Frank Rosso, will appear on a Beasley Broadcasting production, "The Mick Bazsuly Show" to be aired at 11 A.M. EST today (12/16/2020) on 95.3FM, 96.9FM, 103.6FM and 1470AM locally in South Florida, and available live worldwide on AMP2.TV and WWNNRadio.com.

Mr. Rosso is expected to discuss Empire's recent closing on a $26 million West Virginia Economic Development Authority tax-exempt bond issuance, as well as its corporate mergers/acquisitions and its plans for further development as a result.

For more information on today's broadcast, please logon to www.wwnnradio.com or search the Mick Bazsuly Show on YouTube

About Empire Diversified Energy, Inc.

Empire Diversified Energy, Inc. is a full-service company offering logistic and service solutions to the dynamic changing needs of the energy industry. The Company's goal, based on years of demonstrable experience, is to develop a network of logistics and storage facilities to promote international sales of petrochemicals and other materials.

Statements contained in this communication that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature. Such forward-looking statements, including our expectations regarding the closing and timing of the bond issuances and receipt of any proceeds therefrom and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected, or described pursuant to similar expressions.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/empire-diversified-energy-inc-to-appear-on-the-beasley-broadcastings-airing-of-the-mick-bazsuly-show-301194145.html

SOURCE Empire Diversified Energy Inc.


