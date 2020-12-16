  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
CIT Expands Community Association Banking Business with Three Key Hires

December 16, 2020 | About: NYSE:CIT -0.8%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) today announced that it has hired Vicki Jennings, Nicole Skaro and Jolen Zeroski in its Community Association Banking business. Jennings, Skaro and Zeroski will facilitate the growth of the Community Association Banking portfolio in Florida, the East Coast and the West Coast, respectively.

(PRNewsfoto/CIT Group Inc.)

Jennings is based in Tampa and expands the Florida team to cover the central west coast of Florida. Zeroski is based in Fullerton, CA, and is focused on supporting community association and real estate management company clients throughout southern California and the West Coast. Skaro will cover the Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania areas.

"Vicki, Nicole and Jolen bring extensive experience working with community association clients and the real estate industry," said Alan DeTata, president of Community Association Banking for CIT, "Their skills and expertise will help strengthen CIT's presence and capabilities in these key growth markets."

Jennings joins CIT from VIVE where she was a national sales director and acquired new business throughout the HOA industry within the U.S. and Canada. Her experience spans over 15 years of sales and marketing in varying industries.

Skaro brings nearly 15 years of experience in the Community Association Industry and joins CIT from The Falcon Group where she provided client services as a director of business development and client relations.

Zeroski joins CIT from Union Bank and brings nearly 30 years of banking experience and 15 years of HOA Management industry experience. She has held various board and committee positions for the California chapters of the Community Associations Institute (CAI).

CIT's Community Association Banking business is a national leader in association banking services, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and a variety of digital payments solutions, supported by the expertise of CIT's Treasury and Payment Services business.

About CIT
CIT is a leading national bank focused on empowering businesses and personal savers with the financial agility to navigate their goals. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with over a century of experience and operates a principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender). The company's commercial banking segment includes commercial financing, community association banking, middle market banking, equipment and vendor financing, factoring, railcar financing, treasury and payments services, and capital markets and asset management. CIT's consumer banking segment includes a national direct bank and regional branch network. Discover more at cit.com/about.

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Susan Fitzpatrick
(212) 461-7806
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cit-expands-community-association-banking-business-with-three-key-hires-301194092.html

SOURCE CIT Group Inc.


