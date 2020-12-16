  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Scholastic Corporation Announces Third Quarter Dividend

December 16, 2020 | About: NAS:SCHL -1.78%

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share on the Company's Class A and Common Stock for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 29, 2021.

About Scholastic

For 100 years, Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) has been encouraging the personal and intellectual growth of all children, beginning with literacy. Having earned a reputation as a trusted partner to educators and families, Scholastic is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, a leading provider of literacy curriculum, professional services, and classroom magazines, and a producer of educational and entertaining children's media. The Company creates and distributes bestselling books and e-books, print and technology-based learning programs for pre-K to grade 12, and other products and services that support children's learning and literacy, both in school and at home. With 15 international operations and exports to 165 countries, Scholastic makes quality, affordable books available to all children around the world through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom libraries, school and public libraries, retail, and online. Learn more at www.scholastic.com.

