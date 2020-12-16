LiqTech International to Host Analyst and Investor Meeting on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

BALLERUP, Denmark, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) ("LiqTech"), a clean technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration technologies, announced today that the Company will host an Analyst and Investor Meeting on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 commencing at 8:00am ET (5:00am PT). The event will take place on a virtual platform.

The Analyst and Investor Meeting will feature presentations and updates by LiqTech management on the progress of various growth strategies, including marine scrubber, oil and gas, and black carbon reduction operations. The Company will also announce preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results.

The event will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the LiqTech website at https://liqtech.com/corporate/investor-relations/.

About LiqTech International Inc.

LiqTech International, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a clean technology company that provides state-of-the-art ceramic silicon carbide filtration technologies for gas and liquid purification. LiqTech's silicon carbide membranes are designed to be used in the most challenging water purification applications and its silicon carbide filters are used to control diesel exhaust soot emissions. Using nanotechnology, LiqTech develops products using its proprietary silicon carbide technology, resulting in a wide range of component membranes, membrane systems and filters for both microfiltration and ultrafiltration applications. By incorporating LiqTech's SiC liquid membrane technology with the Company's extensive systems design experience and capabilities, LiqTech offers unique, turnkey solutions for the most difficult water purification applications.

Forward–Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Company Contact:

Sune Mathiesen, Chief Executive Officer

LiqTech International, Inc.

Phone: +45 5197 0908

Investor Contact:

Robert Blum

Lytham Partners, LLC

Phone: (602) 889-9700

[email protected]

