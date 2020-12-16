Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) President and CEO H Lynn Jr Moore Sold $2.7 million of Shares

President and CEO of Tyler Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) H Lynn Jr Moore (insider trades) sold 5,924 shares of TYL on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $450 a share. The total sale was $2.7 million.

Tyler Technologies Inc is a provider of integrated information management solutions and services to address the information technology needs in areas of operations for cities, counties, schools and other local government entities. Tyler Technologies Inc has a market cap of $18.48 billion; its shares were traded at around $458.170000 with a P/E ratio of 100.71 and P/S ratio of 16.79. Tyler Technologies Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Tyler Technologies Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Tyler Technologies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO H Lynn Jr Moore sold 5,924 shares of TYL stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $450. The price of the stock has increased by 1.82% since.

President and CEO H Lynn Jr Moore sold 10,000 shares of TYL stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $447.1. The price of the stock has increased by 2.48% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Executive VP and CFO Brian K Miller sold 6,417 shares of TYL stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $445.01. The price of the stock has increased by 2.96% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive Chairman John S Jr Marr sold 30,747 shares of TYL stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $445.3. The price of the stock has increased by 2.89% since.

Executive Chairman John S Jr Marr sold 15,261 shares of TYL stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $427.53. The price of the stock has increased by 7.17% since.

Executive Chairman John S Jr Marr sold 10,000 shares of TYL stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $410.34. The price of the stock has increased by 11.66% since.

