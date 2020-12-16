Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) Chairman & CEO Paul C Reilly Sold $1.3 million of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Raymond James Financial Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul C Reilly (insider trades) sold 13,816 shares of RJF on 12/14/2020 at an average price of $92.84 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Raymond James Financial Inc is a diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. Raymond James Financial Inc has a market cap of $12.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $93.010000 with a P/E ratio of 15.99 and P/S ratio of 1.64. The dividend yield of Raymond James Financial Inc stocks is 1.60%. GuruFocus rated Raymond James Financial Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman & CEO Paul C Reilly sold 13,816 shares of RJF stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $92.84. The price of the stock has increased by 0.18% since.

Chairman & CEO Paul C Reilly sold 40,412 shares of RJF stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $94.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.59% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive Vice President-RJA Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 5,313 shares of RJF stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $92.23. The price of the stock has increased by 0.85% since.

Chief Risk Officer George Catanese sold 4,891 shares of RJF stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $96.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.57% since.

EVP, Gen Counsel, Secy Jonathan N Santelli sold 3,000 shares of RJF stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $94.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.47% since.

President, ICD for RJFS Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of RJF stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $90.08. The price of the stock has increased by 3.25% since.

COO & Head of Asset Mgmt. Jeffrey A Dowdle sold 9,200 shares of RJF stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $88.29. The price of the stock has increased by 5.35% since.

