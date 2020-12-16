Forrester Research Inc (FORR) CFO Michael A Doyle Sold $505,866 of Shares

CFO of Forrester Research Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael A Doyle (insider trades) sold 11,800 shares of FORR on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $42.87 a share. The total sale was $505,866.

Forrester Research Inc is a provider of business services. Its portfolio of services include independent research, data, and advisory services. Forrester Research Inc has a market cap of $810.710 million; its shares were traded at around $42.750000 with a P/E ratio of 64.77 and P/S ratio of 1.78. Forrester Research Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Forrester Research Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Robert Galford sold 12,000 shares of FORR stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $42.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.21% since.

Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 500 shares of FORR stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $43.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.82% since.

Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,631 shares of FORR stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $44. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.84% since.

Chief Research Officer Carrie Johnson sold 871 shares of FORR stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $43.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.73% since.

Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of FORR stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $44. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.84% since.

