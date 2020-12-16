  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Forrester Research Inc (FORR) CFO Michael A Doyle Sold $505,866 of Shares

December 16, 2020 | About: FORR -0.59%

CFO of Forrester Research Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael A Doyle (insider trades) sold 11,800 shares of FORR on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $42.87 a share. The total sale was $505,866.

Forrester Research Inc is a provider of business services. Its portfolio of services include independent research, data, and advisory services. Forrester Research Inc has a market cap of $810.710 million; its shares were traded at around $42.750000 with a P/E ratio of 64.77 and P/S ratio of 1.78. Forrester Research Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Forrester Research Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Michael A Doyle sold 11,800 shares of FORR stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $42.87. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.28% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Robert Galford sold 12,000 shares of FORR stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $42.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.21% since.
  • Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 500 shares of FORR stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $43.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.82% since.
  • Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,631 shares of FORR stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $44. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.84% since.
  • Chief Research Officer Carrie Johnson sold 871 shares of FORR stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $43.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.73% since.
  • Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of FORR stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $44. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.84% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FORR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)