Diodes Inc (DIOD) President & CEO Keh Shew Lu Sold $3.9 million of Shares

President & CEO of Diodes Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Keh Shew Lu (insider trades) sold 56,425 shares of DIOD on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $68.37 a share. The total sale was $3.9 million.

Diodes Inc is a manufacturer & supplier of application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog & mixed-signal semiconductor markets, serving the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial & automotive markets. Diodes Inc has a market cap of $3.52 billion; its shares were traded at around $67.640000 with a P/E ratio of 30.89 and P/S ratio of 3.01. Diodes Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Diodes Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 35,770 shares of DIOD stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $66.57. The price of the stock has increased by 1.61% since.

President & CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 72,852 shares of DIOD stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $65.02. The price of the stock has increased by 4.03% since.

President & CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of DIOD stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $63.27. The price of the stock has increased by 6.91% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, WW Discrete Products Francis Tang sold 11,411 shares of DIOD stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $71.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.75% since.

Director C H Chen sold 50,000 shares of DIOD stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $70.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.61% since.

SVP Worldwide Sales/Marketing Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of DIOD stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $66.74. The price of the stock has increased by 1.35% since.

SVP, WW Discrete Products Francis Tang sold 1,807 shares of DIOD stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $67. The price of the stock has increased by 0.96% since.

VP,Worldwide Discrete Products Francis Tang sold 1,806 shares of DIOD stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $66.31. The price of the stock has increased by 2.01% since.

