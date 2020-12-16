  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Diodes Inc (DIOD) President & CEO Keh Shew Lu Sold $3.9 million of Shares

December 16, 2020 | About: DIOD -2.71%

President & CEO of Diodes Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Keh Shew Lu (insider trades) sold 56,425 shares of DIOD on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $68.37 a share. The total sale was $3.9 million.

Diodes Inc is a manufacturer & supplier of application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog & mixed-signal semiconductor markets, serving the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial & automotive markets. Diodes Inc has a market cap of $3.52 billion; its shares were traded at around $67.640000 with a P/E ratio of 30.89 and P/S ratio of 3.01. Diodes Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Diodes Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 56,425 shares of DIOD stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $68.37. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.07% since.
  • President & CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 35,770 shares of DIOD stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $66.57. The price of the stock has increased by 1.61% since.
  • President & CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 72,852 shares of DIOD stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $65.02. The price of the stock has increased by 4.03% since.
  • President & CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of DIOD stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $63.27. The price of the stock has increased by 6.91% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP, WW Discrete Products Francis Tang sold 11,411 shares of DIOD stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $71.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.75% since.
  • Director C H Chen sold 50,000 shares of DIOD stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $70.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.61% since.
  • SVP Worldwide Sales/Marketing Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of DIOD stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $66.74. The price of the stock has increased by 1.35% since.
  • SVP, WW Discrete Products Francis Tang sold 1,807 shares of DIOD stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $67. The price of the stock has increased by 0.96% since.
  • VP,Worldwide Discrete Products Francis Tang sold 1,806 shares of DIOD stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $66.31. The price of the stock has increased by 2.01% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DIOD, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)