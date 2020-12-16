Wetherby Asset Management Inc Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Levi Strauss, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells Penumbra Inc, ASML Holding NV, Linde PLC

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Wetherby Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Levi Strauss, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Zoom Video Communications Inc, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells Penumbra Inc, ASML Holding NV, Linde PLC, Accenture PLC, Global Payments Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Wetherby Asset Management Inc owns 752 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LEVI, VTIP, TIP, ZM, IAC, MTCH, BGNE, GDDY, VEEV, SQM, CERS, HTHT, APTV, RNG, ALLY, W, TDOC, NVCR, VICI, JETS, STX, CHRW, DAR, EMN, CIGI, LII, LOGI, MRVL, PNW, O, SINA, WY, ESRT, PGRE, NRZ, NWG, CHU, SINA, MRVL, NVCR, LOGI, GNW, FLL, APTV, STX,

VTI, VOO, BABA, AMZN, GOOGL, PYPL, GDEN, NVDA, UNH, ADBE, MRK, QQQ, ABT, AMD, LFC, CHD, CSGP, GE, CRM, TRI, AWK, V, EPAM, KEYS, GLD, IJH, IJR, JPST, MDY, VUG, BIDU, BAC, BMO, BSX, BMY, BAM, ELP, CACC, GPS, MNST, HSY, HPQ, KB, MCD, SPGI, SKM, SPG, SBUX, WIT, ZBH, TDG, PM, TAK, BUD, GMAB, GM, ZTS, BURL, TWLO, GDS, EEM, A, AEM, ARE, APH, AON, ATR, WTRG, ADM, ARW, BCE, BP, BLL, BBD, BNS, BBY, BLK, BDN, BF.B, BG, VIAC, CMS, CEO, CPB, CX, CLX, CCEP, CMA, CIG, SID, VALE, CPRT, CS, DRI, DVN, E, EL, FMC, FDX, GFI, HSBC, HRL, ING, IEX, IHG, IP, IPG, SJM, JHX, KMB, KGC, KEP, LH, LEN, MRO, MAR, MXIM, MKC, MTD, MSI, NICE, NTES, NBIX, NMR, NTRS, ODFL, OMC, OKE, PSO, PBR, PHI, PHG, PKX, PRU, REGN, ROK, POOL, SLB, SGEN, DHC, SHW, WPM, SIRI, LUV, STT, EQNR, SLF, NLOK, TROW, VIV, TIF, TOT, RIG, TKC, VTR, GWW, WPP, WMB, WSM, WEC, YUM, ZBRA, CMG, FTS, SUZ, DNP, VMO, MVF, RQI, BFZ, EIM, TECK, EDU, OC, FSLR, TMUS, VMW, MSCI, FNV, AVGO, VRSK, CLNY, CVE, XYL, NOW, WDAY, YY, VEDL, TWTR, ATHM, HLT, JD, AVAL, QSR, ETSY, FTV, OKTA, ESTC, ETRN, DELL, NTCO, CARR, IWR, Reduced Positions: AAPL, VEA, PEN, ASML, LIN, ACN, GPN, MSFT, TEL, AON, ACGL, LSXMK, UBS, VT, RACE, SPY, IVW, CB, TEL, VWO, T, INFO, LBTYK, CHKP, CCEP, TT, INTC, JCI, G, JNJ, QGEN, FCAU, GLIBA, ALC, VEU, PLD, CHT, BAP, DB, ESLT, OVV, FISV, GILD, RDS.A, WLTW, LBRDK, BTI, BG, CVS, CVX, C, STZ, D, GSK, ORCL, TLK, LIN, RELX, RSG, TSM, DIS, WFC, TSLA, LYB, LYB, SQ, ACWI, EFG, IEFA, IWB, XLK, MMM, ASML, AFL, ALL, AMT, AMGN, AMAT, AZO, ADP, TFC, BHP, BBVA, SAN, BCS, BDX, BRK.B, BIIB, CM, CNI, COF, CNC, SCHW, CHL, CI, CSCO, KO, CL, CMCSA, CAG, GLW, COST, BAP, DEO, DUK, ECL, ESLT, EA, LLY, EMR, EQIX, XOM, FAST, FLEX, LHX, HMC, HST, IBM, IDXX, JKHY, LYG, LMT, MMC, MU, MAA, MUFG, NKE, ES, NOC, NVS, PFE, RIO, SAP, SRE, SWKS, SNN, TGT, TS, TXN, TMO, USB, UN, UNP, RTX, VLO, VZ, VOD, ANTM, SHG, LULU, TAL, KMI, MPC, CNHI, LBRDA, QRVO, RUN, RACE, LSXMA, SNAP, MDB, ALC, UBER, ADPT, IEMG, IVV, ABB, CB, ASX, AEG, AKAM, ALXN, AEE, AMX, AEP, AMP, ABC, AME, ANSS, AIZ, ADSK, AVB, ITUB, BK, BAX, BA, SAM, CBRE, GIB, CRH, CSX, CDNS, CCJ, CP, CAJ, KMX, CAH, CAT, LUMN, CERN, FIS, CHKP, LNG, CME, CTAS, CTXS, ABEV, SBS, COP, ED, CLB, CCI, DHI, DB, DLR, DLTR, DD, RDY, DRE, ETN, EIX, EW, ENB, ETR, EPD, EQT, ERIC, EXC, EXPE, FITB, FBP, FLEX, F, ORAN, GD, GIS, GS, HDB, HAL, HIG, HAS, PEAK, HON, SVC, HUM, HBAN, IBN, ITW, ILMN, IMO, TT, ISRG, JCI, KLAC, KSU, KEY, MDLZ, LRCX, LNC, MGA, MKTX, MLM, MAS, MCK, MEOH, MCHP, MT, MS, NRG, NGG, NOK, NSC, ORLY, OXY, OTEX, PCAR, PNC, PPG, PTEN, PAYX, BRFS, PFG, PGR, PUK, PEG, PSA, PHM, QGEN, DGX, RPT, RRC, ROP, ROST, SBAC, SSL, SJR, SO, SCCO, SWN, TRV, SWK, SUI, SU, SNPS, SYY, TJX, TEF, GL, TD, TM, TSCO, TRP, TSN, UBS, UL, UDR, UMC, UPS, VRSN, VRTX, VNO, VMC, WBA, WLTW, EBAY, SMFG, QRTEA, BR, DFS, G, FTI, KDP, DISCK, EC, FCAU, BSBR, PEB, CHTR, FRC, HCA, VER, WPX, RPAI, SPLK, PSX, PANW, FWONA, VOYA, IQV, CDW, BRX, PE, FSV, KHC, HPE, ENIC, YUMC, ZTO, BKR, DOCU, OTIS, AGG, DIA, IHI, IWF, IWM, SCHD, VB, VTV,

For the details of WETHERBY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wetherby+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 380,411 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 549,684 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.88% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 215,646 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,544 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 644,673 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.32%

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Levi Strauss & Co. The purchase prices were between $12 and $14.41, with an estimated average price of $12.7. The stock is now traded at around $21.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 110,853 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 24,046 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $402.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,109 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $127.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,113 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $156.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,266 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $152.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,126 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 154.63%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $340.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,937 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Golden Entertainment Inc by 254.31%. The purchase prices were between $8.12 and $14.22, with an estimated average price of $11.21. The stock is now traded at around $19.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 47,123 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 46.47%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $309.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,236 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 55.44%. The purchase prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $90.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,865 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 52.27%. The purchase prices were between $77.86 and $98.16, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $86.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,684 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 68.57%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,932 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $111.91 and $132.1, with an estimated average price of $121.94.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $35.94 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $44.93.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The sale prices were between $28.22 and $35.39, with an estimated average price of $32.25.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $43.34 and $53.1, with an estimated average price of $47.83.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Grifols SA. The sale prices were between $15.4 and $20.16, with an estimated average price of $17.65.