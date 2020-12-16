  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Wetherby Asset Management Inc Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Levi Strauss, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells Penumbra Inc, ASML Holding NV, Linde PLC

December 16, 2020 | About: VOO +0.15% GDEN +3.94% QQQ +0.55% IJR -0.49% CHD +0.59% JPST -0.02% LEVI +2.55% VTIP +0.12% ZM +1.14% TIP -0.01% IAC +1.47% MTC +11.76%

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Wetherby Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Levi Strauss, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Zoom Video Communications Inc, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells Penumbra Inc, ASML Holding NV, Linde PLC, Accenture PLC, Global Payments Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Wetherby Asset Management Inc owns 752 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WETHERBY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wetherby+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WETHERBY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 380,411 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 549,684 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.88%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 215,646 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,544 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 644,673 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.32%
New Purchase: Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Levi Strauss & Co. The purchase prices were between $12 and $14.41, with an estimated average price of $12.7. The stock is now traded at around $21.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 110,853 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 24,046 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $402.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,109 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $127.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,113 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $156.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,266 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $152.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,126 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 154.63%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $340.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,937 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Golden Entertainment Inc by 254.31%. The purchase prices were between $8.12 and $14.22, with an estimated average price of $11.21. The stock is now traded at around $19.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 47,123 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 46.47%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $309.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,236 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 55.44%. The purchase prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $90.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,865 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 52.27%. The purchase prices were between $77.86 and $98.16, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $86.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,684 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 68.57%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,932 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Sold Out: 58.com Inc (WUBA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.

Sold Out: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $111.91 and $132.1, with an estimated average price of $121.94.

Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $35.94 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $44.93.

Sold Out: Zions Bancorp NA (ZION)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The sale prices were between $28.22 and $35.39, with an estimated average price of $32.25.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $43.34 and $53.1, with an estimated average price of $47.83.

Sold Out: Grifols SA (GRFS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Grifols SA. The sale prices were between $15.4 and $20.16, with an estimated average price of $17.65.



