Wetherby Asset Management Inc Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Levi Strauss, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells Penumbra Inc, ASML Holding NV, Linde PLC

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Wetherby Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Levi Strauss, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Zoom Video Communications Inc, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells Penumbra Inc, ASML Holding NV, Linde PLC, Accenture PLC, Global Payments Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Wetherby Asset Management Inc owns 752 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: LEVI, VTIP, TIP, ZM, IAC, MTCH, BGNE, GDDY, VEEV, SQM, CERS, HTHT, APTV, RNG, ALLY, W, TDOC, NVCR, VICI, JETS, STX, CHRW, DAR, EMN, CIGI, LII, LOGI, MRVL, PNW, O, SINA, WY, ESRT, PGRE, NRZ, NWG, CHU, SINA, MRVL, NVCR, LOGI, GNW, FLL, APTV, STX,
- Added Positions: VTI, VOO, BABA, AMZN, GOOGL, PYPL, GDEN, NVDA, UNH, ADBE, MRK, QQQ, ABT, AMD, LFC, CHD, CSGP, GE, CRM, TRI, AWK, V, EPAM, KEYS, GLD, IJH, IJR, JPST, MDY, VUG, BIDU, BAC, BMO, BSX, BMY, BAM, ELP, CACC, GPS, MNST, HSY, HPQ, KB, MCD, SPGI, SKM, SPG, SBUX, WIT, ZBH, TDG, PM, TAK, BUD, GMAB, GM, ZTS, BURL, TWLO, GDS, EEM, A, AEM, ARE, APH, AON, ATR, WTRG, ADM, ARW, BCE, BP, BLL, BBD, BNS, BBY, BLK, BDN, BF.B, BG, VIAC, CMS, CEO, CPB, CX, CLX, CCEP, CMA, CIG, SID, VALE, CPRT, CS, DRI, DVN, E, EL, FMC, FDX, GFI, HSBC, HRL, ING, IEX, IHG, IP, IPG, SJM, JHX, KMB, KGC, KEP, LH, LEN, MRO, MAR, MXIM, MKC, MTD, MSI, NICE, NTES, NBIX, NMR, NTRS, ODFL, OMC, OKE, PSO, PBR, PHI, PHG, PKX, PRU, REGN, ROK, POOL, SLB, SGEN, DHC, SHW, WPM, SIRI, LUV, STT, EQNR, SLF, NLOK, TROW, VIV, TIF, TOT, RIG, TKC, VTR, GWW, WPP, WMB, WSM, WEC, YUM, ZBRA, CMG, FTS, SUZ, DNP, VMO, MVF, RQI, BFZ, EIM, TECK, EDU, OC, FSLR, TMUS, VMW, MSCI, FNV, AVGO, VRSK, CLNY, CVE, XYL, NOW, WDAY, YY, VEDL, TWTR, ATHM, HLT, JD, AVAL, QSR, ETSY, FTV, OKTA, ESTC, ETRN, DELL, NTCO, CARR, IWR,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, VEA, PEN, ASML, LIN, ACN, GPN, MSFT, TEL, AON, ACGL, LSXMK, UBS, VT, RACE, SPY, IVW, CB, TEL, VWO, T, INFO, LBTYK, CHKP, CCEP, TT, INTC, JCI, G, JNJ, QGEN, FCAU, GLIBA, ALC, VEU, PLD, CHT, BAP, DB, ESLT, OVV, FISV, GILD, RDS.A, WLTW, LBRDK, BTI, BG, CVS, CVX, C, STZ, D, GSK, ORCL, TLK, LIN, RELX, RSG, TSM, DIS, WFC, TSLA, LYB, LYB, SQ, ACWI, EFG, IEFA, IWB, XLK, MMM, ASML, AFL, ALL, AMT, AMGN, AMAT, AZO, ADP, TFC, BHP, BBVA, SAN, BCS, BDX, BRK.B, BIIB, CM, CNI, COF, CNC, SCHW, CHL, CI, CSCO, KO, CL, CMCSA, CAG, GLW, COST, BAP, DEO, DUK, ECL, ESLT, EA, LLY, EMR, EQIX, XOM, FAST, FLEX, LHX, HMC, HST, IBM, IDXX, JKHY, LYG, LMT, MMC, MU, MAA, MUFG, NKE, ES, NOC, NVS, PFE, RIO, SAP, SRE, SWKS, SNN, TGT, TS, TXN, TMO, USB, UN, UNP, RTX, VLO, VZ, VOD, ANTM, SHG, LULU, TAL, KMI, MPC, CNHI, LBRDA, QRVO, RUN, RACE, LSXMA, SNAP, MDB, ALC, UBER, ADPT, IEMG, IVV, ABB, CB, ASX, AEG, AKAM, ALXN, AEE, AMX, AEP, AMP, ABC, AME, ANSS, AIZ, ADSK, AVB, ITUB, BK, BAX, BA, SAM, CBRE, GIB, CRH, CSX, CDNS, CCJ, CP, CAJ, KMX, CAH, CAT, LUMN, CERN, FIS, CHKP, LNG, CME, CTAS, CTXS, ABEV, SBS, COP, ED, CLB, CCI, DHI, DB, DLR, DLTR, DD, RDY, DRE, ETN, EIX, EW, ENB, ETR, EPD, EQT, ERIC, EXC, EXPE, FITB, FBP, FLEX, F, ORAN, GD, GIS, GS, HDB, HAL, HIG, HAS, PEAK, HON, SVC, HUM, HBAN, IBN, ITW, ILMN, IMO, TT, ISRG, JCI, KLAC, KSU, KEY, MDLZ, LRCX, LNC, MGA, MKTX, MLM, MAS, MCK, MEOH, MCHP, MT, MS, NRG, NGG, NOK, NSC, ORLY, OXY, OTEX, PCAR, PNC, PPG, PTEN, PAYX, BRFS, PFG, PGR, PUK, PEG, PSA, PHM, QGEN, DGX, RPT, RRC, ROP, ROST, SBAC, SSL, SJR, SO, SCCO, SWN, TRV, SWK, SUI, SU, SNPS, SYY, TJX, TEF, GL, TD, TM, TSCO, TRP, TSN, UBS, UL, UDR, UMC, UPS, VRSN, VRTX, VNO, VMC, WBA, WLTW, EBAY, SMFG, QRTEA, BR, DFS, G, FTI, KDP, DISCK, EC, FCAU, BSBR, PEB, CHTR, FRC, HCA, VER, WPX, RPAI, SPLK, PSX, PANW, FWONA, VOYA, IQV, CDW, BRX, PE, FSV, KHC, HPE, ENIC, YUMC, ZTO, BKR, DOCU, OTIS, AGG, DIA, IHI, IWF, IWM, SCHD, VB, VTV,
- Sold Out: WUBA, EOG, NXPI, JNPR, VSS, VOE, VGT, SPOT, GRFS, HTGC, ZION, VAR, SHI, NOV, LVS, AES, WELL, HES, AIG, CIB, COG, CUK, EPR, EFX, EQR, ESS, FE, FMX, INCY, CNX, APLE, BEST, GLMD,
For the details of WETHERBY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wetherby+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WETHERBY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 380,411 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 549,684 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.88%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 215,646 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,544 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 644,673 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.32%
Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Levi Strauss & Co. The purchase prices were between $12 and $14.41, with an estimated average price of $12.7. The stock is now traded at around $21.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 110,853 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 24,046 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $402.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,109 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $127.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,113 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $156.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,266 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $152.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,126 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 154.63%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $340.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,937 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Golden Entertainment Inc by 254.31%. The purchase prices were between $8.12 and $14.22, with an estimated average price of $11.21. The stock is now traded at around $19.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 47,123 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 46.47%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $309.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,236 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 55.44%. The purchase prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $90.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,865 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 52.27%. The purchase prices were between $77.86 and $98.16, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $86.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,684 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 68.57%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,932 shares as of 2020-09-30.Sold Out: 58.com Inc (WUBA)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.Sold Out: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $111.91 and $132.1, with an estimated average price of $121.94.Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $35.94 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $44.93.Sold Out: Zions Bancorp NA (ZION)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The sale prices were between $28.22 and $35.39, with an estimated average price of $32.25.Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $43.34 and $53.1, with an estimated average price of $47.83.Sold Out: Grifols SA (GRFS)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Grifols SA. The sale prices were between $15.4 and $20.16, with an estimated average price of $17.65.
Here is the complete portfolio of WETHERBY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. WETHERBY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WETHERBY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WETHERBY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WETHERBY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying