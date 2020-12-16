Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Commerce Holdings ( BOCH) (the “Company”), a $1.740 billion asset bank holding company and parent company of Merchants Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced that the Board of Directors has authorized a cash dividend of $0.06 per share for the 2020 fourth quarter, a $0.01 increase over the prior quarter.



The $0.06 per share quarterly cash dividend will be paid to shareholders of record as of December 29, 2020 and is payable on January 8, 2021.

About Bank of Commerce Holdings

Bank of Commerce Holdings is a bank holding company headquartered in Sacramento, California and is the parent company for Merchants Bank of Commerce. The Bank is an FDIC-insured California banking corporation providing community banking and financial services in northern California along the Interstate 5 corridor from Sacramento to Yreka and in the North Bay wine region. The Bank was incorporated as a California banking corporation on November 25, 1981 and opened for business on October 22, 1982. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market and trades under the symbol “BOCH”.