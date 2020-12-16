  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
Articles 

Early Warning Press Release in Accordance with National Instrument 62-103

December 16, 2020 | About: TSXV:EBY +0%

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 /Mr. Carlo Gutierrez issues this press release pursuant to Part 3 - Early Warning Requirements of National Instrument 62-103 with respect to Nexera Energy Inc.

On December 16, 2020, pursuant to a private placement, Carlo Gutierrez ("Gutierrez"), a director of Nexera Energy Inc., acquired ownership of 4,804,600 units (the "Units") of Nexera Energy Inc. (the "Corporation") at a price of $0.05 per Unit, with each Unit being comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrants (each a "Warrant"), whereby each Warrant is exercisable into one common share (a "Common Share") in the capital of the Corporation at a price of $0.10 on or before December 16, 2021. The Common Shares and Warrants were issued by the Corporation in reliance upon Section 2.5(a) of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus and Registration Exemptions. Pursuant to this exemption, the Common Shares and Warrants are initially subject to a four-month hold period.

Prior to giving effect to the foregoing acquisition of securities, Gutierrez owned or controlled 1,094,969 Common Shares and no warrants of the Corporation. After giving effect to the acquisition of the Units, Gutierrez owns or controls 5,899,569 Common Shares (or approximately 13.02% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (non-diluted)) and 4,804,600 Warrants. If Gutierrez was to exercise all of the warrants in the Corporation he owns (being 4,804,600 warrants), he would control 21.4% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Corporation.

In the future, Gutierrez may acquire additional securities of the Corporation, dispose of some or all of the securities he now owns or controls, or may continue to hold his current position.

The Common Shares of the Corporation are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "NGY".

For further information or to receive a copy of the early warning report filed by Gutierrez with securities regulatory authorities in Canada in connection with this press release, please contact Michael Rice, Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation, at (403) 262-6000.

SOURCE: Mr. Carlo Gutierrez



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/621196/Early-Warning-Press-Release-in-Accordance-with-National-Instrument-62-103

img.ashx?id=621196

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by ACCESSWIRE

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)