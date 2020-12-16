Early Warning Press Release in Accordance with National Instrument 62-103

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 /Mr. Carlo Gutierrez issues this press release pursuant to Part 3 - Early Warning Requirements of National Instrument 62-103 with respect to Nexera Energy Inc.

On December 16, 2020, pursuant to a private placement, Carlo Gutierrez ("Gutierrez"), a director of Nexera Energy Inc., acquired ownership of 4,804,600 units (the "Units") of Nexera Energy Inc. (the "Corporation") at a price of $0.05 per Unit, with each Unit being comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrants (each a "Warrant"), whereby each Warrant is exercisable into one common share (a "Common Share") in the capital of the Corporation at a price of $0.10 on or before December 16, 2021. The Common Shares and Warrants were issued by the Corporation in reliance upon Section 2.5(a) of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus and Registration Exemptions. Pursuant to this exemption, the Common Shares and Warrants are initially subject to a four-month hold period.

Prior to giving effect to the foregoing acquisition of securities, Gutierrez owned or controlled 1,094,969 Common Shares and no warrants of the Corporation. After giving effect to the acquisition of the Units, Gutierrez owns or controls 5,899,569 Common Shares (or approximately 13.02% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (non-diluted)) and 4,804,600 Warrants. If Gutierrez was to exercise all of the warrants in the Corporation he owns (being 4,804,600 warrants), he would control 21.4% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Corporation.

In the future, Gutierrez may acquire additional securities of the Corporation, dispose of some or all of the securities he now owns or controls, or may continue to hold his current position.

The Common Shares of the Corporation are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "NGY".

For further information or to receive a copy of the early warning report filed by Gutierrez with securities regulatory authorities in Canada in connection with this press release, please contact Michael Rice, Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation, at (403) 262-6000.

