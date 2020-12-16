CPSI Sponsors New Playbook to Assist Rural Healthcare Systems Nationwide in Developing Emergency Response Plans for COVID-19 and Beyond

CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a community healthcare solutions company, today announced its sponsorship of a new resource developed by the Colorado Hospital Association (CHA) that assists rural healthcare systems nationwide in developing emergency response plans for COVID-19 and beyond. The playbook, Re-Imagining Leadership: A Pathway for Rural Health to Thrive in a COVID-19 World, is designed to empower rural healthcare leaders to create tailored solutions specific to their unique needs and challenges, leading to healthier care staff, patients, and communities.
Developed in partnership with the Farley Health Policy Center and the University of Colorado School of Medicine, the playbook is a comprehensive capacity-building tool for rural healthcare delivery systems across the country to manage current and future surges of COVID-19.
CPSI has long been an advocate for the community hospital market and actively looks for opportunities to create a stronger future for rural healthcare systems. According to Boyd Douglas, president and chief executive officer of CPSI, “CPSI is honored to help build awareness of this free and valuable resource, which is even more critical today with the significant strain that COVID-19 is placing on rural providers. The playbook offers a framework that can be tailored to fit each and every rural community across the country – including our clients and the broader market.”
Benjamin Anderson, vice president of rural health and hospitals at CHA, added, “This playbook pulls from the wisdom of rural health leaders and community members and includes best practices from across the United States. We designed it with the understanding that a precise guide for this once-in-a-lifetime crisis is impossible. Each rural community has its own set of issues, and this capacity-building tool empowers rural leaders to solve their own.”
About CPSI
CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, their clinics and post-acute care facilities. Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of four companies – Evident, LLC, American HealthTech, Inc., TruBridge, LLC and iNetXperts, Corp. d/b/a Get Real Health. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides comprehensive EHR solutions for community hospitals and their affiliated clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation’s largest providers of EHR solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business, consulting and managed IT services, along with its complete RCM solution, for all care settings. Get Real Health focuses on solutions aimed at improving patient engagement for individuals and healthcare providers. For more information, visit [url="]www.cpsi.com[/url].
About Colorado Hospital Association
The Colorado Hospital Association (CHA) is the leading voice of Colorado’s hospital and health system community. Representing more than 100 member hospitals and health systems throughout the state, CHA serves as a trusted, credible, and reliable resource on the health issues, hospital data and trends for its members, media, policymakers, and the general public. Through CHA, Colorado’s hospitals and health systems work together in their shared commitment to improve health and health care in Colorado. Learn more at [url="]www.cha.com[/url].
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward-looking terminology and words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “projects,” “targets,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “may,” “continue,” “should,” “will” and words of comparable meaning. Without limiting the generality of the preceding statement, all statements in this press release relating to the efficacy of the CHA playbook resource are forward-looking statements. We caution investors that any such forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance. Certain risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors may include: risks related to the success of the CHA playbook in facilitating the development of successful emergency response plans; the impact of COVID-19 and related economic disruptions which have materially affected CPSI’s revenue and could materially affect CPSI’s gross margin and income, as well as CPSI’s financial position and/or liquidity; actions to be taken by CPSI in response to the pandemic; the legal, regulatory and administrative developments that occur at the federal, state and local levels; potential disruptions, breaches, or other incidents affecting the proper operation, availability, or security of CPSI’s or its partners’ information systems, including unauthorized access to or theft of patient, business associate, or other sensitive information or inability to provide patient care because of system unavailability; changes in revenues due to declining hospital demand and deteriorating macroeconomic conditions (including increases in uninsured and underinsured patients); potential increased expenses related to labor or other expenditures; and the impact of our substantial indebtedness and the ability to refinance such indebtedness on acceptable terms or at all, as well as risks associated with disruptions in the financial markets and the business of financial institutions as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic which could impact us from a financial perspective. Numerous other risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such factors include risk factors described from time to time in CPSI’s public releases and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, CPSI’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We also caution investors that the forward-looking information described herein represents CPSI’s outlook only as of this date, and CPSI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or development after the date of this press release.
