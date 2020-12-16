EMCOR Group, Inc. Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend

[url="]www.emcorgroup.com[/url]

[url="]www.sec.gov[/url]

[url="]www.emcorgroup.com[/url]

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase to the Company’s regular quarterly dividend to $0.13 per share from $0.08 per share. The Board expects to declare this cash dividend starting in the first quarter of 2021 payable on January 29, 2021 to stockholders of record as of January 19, 2021.Tony Guzzi, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of EMCOR, commented, “Our confidence in the financial strength and future prospects of EMCOR in 2021 and beyond is reflected in this decision to increase our dividend to $0.52 per share on an annualized basis. In line with our balanced approach to capital allocation, we expect our strong balance sheet and consistent cash flow generation will allow us to maintain the financial flexibility necessary to return cash to shareholders and continue to pursue strategic investments designed to support the Company’s long-term growth.”EMCOR Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services. This press release and other press releases may be viewed at the Company’s Website at [url="]www.emcorgroup.com[/url]. EMCOR routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investor Relations” section of our website at. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the EMCOR website regularly for important information about EMCOR.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005911/en/