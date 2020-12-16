Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. announces quarterly dividend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC), the holding company for Great Southern Bank, declared a $0.34 per common share dividend for the fourth quarter of the calendar year ending December 31, 2020.



The dividend will be payable on January 12, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 28, 2020. This dividend represents the 124th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company to common shareholders.

With total assets of $5.4 billion, Great Southern offers a broad range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers. Headquartered in Springfield, Mo., the Company operates 94 retail banking centers in Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota and Nebraska, and commercial loan production offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, Neb., and Tulsa, Okla. Great Southern Bancorp is a public company and its common stock (ticker: GSBC) is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

