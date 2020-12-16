NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares

SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (: NIO) (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced the completion of the offering of 68,000,000 American depositary shares (the “ADSs”), each representing one Class A ordinary share of the Company (the “ADS Offering”), at a price of US$39.00 per ADS. The Company has granted the underwriters in the ADS Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 10,200,000 ADSs. On December 16, 2020, the Company received the exercise notice from the underwriters, pursuant to which the underwriters will exercise their option to purchase the additional 10,200,000 ADSs in full. The closing of the sale of the additional ADSs is scheduled on December 17, 2020.



Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited acted as representatives for the underwriters for the ADS Offering.

The ADSs have been offered under the Company’s shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (the “Form F-3”) which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and automatically became effective on June 9, 2020. The ADS Offering has been made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus included in the Form F-3. The Form F-3 and the prospectus supplement are available at the SEC website at: http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from (1) Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 2nd Floor, 180 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014, United States of America, Attention: Prospectus Department; and (2) China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, 29th Floor, One International Finance Centre, 1 Harbour View Street, Central, Hong Kong.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the ADS Offering and the sale of the additional ADSs mainly for (i) research and development of new products and next generations of autonomous driving technologies, (ii) sales and service network expansion and market penetration and (iii) general corporate purposes.

About NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. is a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO’s mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle. NIO aims to build a community starting with smart electric vehicles to share joy and grow together with users. NIO designs, jointly manufactures, and sells smart premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence. Redefining the user experience, NIO provides users with comprehensive and convenient power solutions, innovative Battery as a Service (BaaS) program, and other user-centric services. NIO began deliveries of the ES8, a 7-seater flagship premium electric SUV, in China in June 2018, and its variant, the 6-seater ES8, in March 2019. NIO officially launched the ES6, a 5-seater high-performance premium electric SUV, in December 2018 and began deliveries of the ES6 in June 2019. NIO officially launched the EC6, a 5-seater premium electric coupe SUV, in December 2019 and began deliveries of the EC6 in September 2020.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.nio.com

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

NIO Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel: +86-21-6908-2018

Email: [email protected]