Luminex Corporation to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminex Corporation (Nasdaq: LMNX) today announced that Nachum "Homi" Shamir, Chairman, CEO and President, and Harriss Currie, Senior Vice President and CFO, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, to be held virtually, on January 13, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Central Time. A live webcast of the Luminex presentation may be accessed at the company's website at http://www.luminexcorp.com. The presentation will be archived for six months on the website using the 'replay' link.

About Luminex Corporation

At Luminex, our mission is to empower labs to obtain reliable, timely, and actionable answers, ultimately advancing health. We offer a wide range of solutions applicable in diverse markets including clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical drug discovery, biomedical research, genomic and proteomic research, biodefense research, and food safety. We accelerate reliable answers while simplifying complexity and deliver certainty with a seamless experience. To learn more about Luminex, please visit us at www.luminexcorp.com.

Contact:

Harriss Currie

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

512-219-8020

[email protected]

Carla Stanaford

Investor Relations

937-469-2120

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luminex-corporation-to-present-at-39th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301194471.html

SOURCE Luminex Corporation