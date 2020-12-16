  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Zovio Provides Grant to Jobs for Arizona Graduates

December 16, 2020 | About: NAS:ZVO -4.11%

Donation to Support College and Career Readiness Program

PR Newswire

CHANDLER, Ariz., Dec. 16, 2020

CHANDLER, Ariz., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO), an education technology services company, has announced a $10,000 grant to Jobs for Arizona Graduates' (JAG) College and Career Readiness Program.

Zovio logo (PRNewsFoto/Zovio) (PRNewsfoto/Zovio)

JAG's College and Career Readiness Program works with juniors and seniors in high school to prepare them to start their career journey. JAG coordinators work with students for 12 months after graduation to support their transition to the working world or post-secondary education. Zovio's donation helped support JAG's virtual Leadership and Life Lecture Series.

"We are thrilled to partner with JAG to further the impact of their programs, particularly by helping high school students transition to a career," said Zovio Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility, Jennifer Love Bruce. "For over 40 years, JAG has helped thousands of students make the critical transition from high school to careers or further education. Zovio shares the goal of expanding access to skills and education; it's an honor to work with JAG in this shared endeavor."

"The transition between high school and college can be fulfilling and exciting, but students may need help completing it successfully, especially during COVID-19," said Zovio Chief Marketing Officer Tom McCarty, a Leadership and Life Lecture Series guest speaker. "For many high school students, the traditional senior year has been upended by remote learning. The isolation can magnify the normal stressors of increased academic pressure(s). Programs like JAG's Leadership and Life Lecture Series offer juniors and seniors support and guidance during this transformative period in their lives."

JAG's College and Career Readiness Program provides those supports by intervening before the transition to college or the workforce begins and establishing relationships that see participants through this challenging period.

"We are pleased to partner again with Zovio as we work on improving outcomes for students," said JAG President Graciela Garcia Candia. "This donation will allow us to serve even more graduates across Arizona, helping them launch successful and fulfilling careers."

Zovio | About Zovio
Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy, TutorMe, and [email protected], leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

About Jobs for America's Graduates
Jobs for America's Graduates (JAG) is a national nonprofit that has been reaching our nation's most underserved youth for 40 years. The JAG National Network has a footprint in 39 states, across 1,450+ communities, impacting more than 76,000 youth annually who consistently achieve outstanding results, including a 95% graduation rate. JAG graduates are 230% more likely to be employed full-time compared to their peers, and twice as likely to go to college.

Contact: Alanna Vitucci
[email protected]
858 668 2586

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zovio-provides-grant-to-jobs-for-arizona-graduates-301194277.html

SOURCE Zovio


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)