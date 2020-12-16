Ballard Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a Progressive Hydrogen Strategy

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) recognizes and applauds Canada's Federal Government and Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, for today's launch of the Hydrogen Strategy for Canada (read here), a critical step toward realizing the goal of carbon neutrality in Canada by 2050 as part of the global fight against climate change.

Canada now joins 31 other countries in recognizing the critical role of hydrogen in the energy transition. With hydrogen as a keystone underpinning Canada's Climate Action Plan, a pathway is provided to decarbonize segments of the economy that are otherwise difficult to abate. This includes Heavy- and Medium-Duty Motive applications – such as transit buses, commercial trucks, trains and marine vessels – that have a disproportionately large impact on the emission of CO 2 and particulate matter.

Propulsion power for these types of vehicles using zero-emission fuel cell engines and hydrogen as the fuel is a proven approach that not only advances carbon neutrality, but also generates employment and economic expansion in the emerging renewable energy sector of Canada's national economy.

Randy MacEwen, Ballard President and CEO commented, "We are excited by the ambitious framework laid out in the Hydrogen Strategy for Canada, which seeks to position Canada as a global hydrogen leader and support Canada's path to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The strategy articulates a compelling vision for 2050, with up to 30% of Canada's energy delivered in the form of hydrogen, an established supply base of low carbon intensity hydrogen delivered at competitive prices, over five million fuel cell electric vehicles on Canadian roads, and a nationwide hydrogen refueling network."

Mr. MacEwen continued, "The strategy represents a tremendous business opportunity for Canada's leading hydrogen and fuel cell technology and energy companies. This includes Ballard, a British Columbia based employer of over 900 skilled people, the vast majority being located in Canada and focused on research, development, engineering and product manufacturing activities. As we supply leading fuel cell engines for mobility applications in Canada and for global markets, we expect to significantly grow our team and investments in Canada."

