SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies - ALXN, CATM, TCP, PRVL

December 16, 2020 | About: NAS:ALXN +0.08% NAS:CATM -0.06% NAS:PRVL +0.66% NYSE:TCP -1.15%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

(PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN)concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to AstraZeneca PLC for $60.00 in cash and 2.1243 AstraZeneca American Depositary Shares for each Alexion share. If you are an Alexion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ: CATM)concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and Hudson Executive Capital LP for $35.00 per share in cash. If you are a Cardtronics shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP)concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to TC Energy Corporation for 0.70 common shares of TC Energy for each publicly-held TCP common unit. If you are a TCP shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Eli Lilly and Company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Prevail shareholders will receive $22.50 per share in cash plus one non-tradable contingent value right worth up to $4.00 per share in cash. If you are a Prevail shareholder, click here to learn more about their legal rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
[email protected]
[email protected]
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-the-following-companies--alxn-catm-tcp-prvl-301194385.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


