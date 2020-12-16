Homebuyers Invited to Tour New Model Homes in Manteca

MANTECA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, announced that two model homes are now available for tour at Rosewood at Terra Ranch, its anticipated new community in Manteca. The community boasts a versatile selection of single-family floor plans with spacious yards and ample garage space. In addition to exceptional new homes, Rosewood at Terra Ranch features a community park with a playground, a disc golf course and picnic benches.

Homebuyers are invited to schedule an appointment to tour both model homes—showcasing the single-story Jade and Sienna floor plans—and discover everything that Rosewood at Terra Ranch has to offer.

Learn more at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Rosewood.

"We're very excited to open our first community in Manteca," said Allen Bennett, Central Valley Division President. "Rosewood at Terra Ranch's prime location near highways 120 and 99, its beautiful community park, and its offerings of both single- and two-story homes make it an appealing community for every lifestyle. We anticipate this community will fill up quickly, so we really encourage homebuyers to act now and find their best fit."

MORE ABOUT ROSEWOOD AT TERRA RANCH

Single-family homes from the upper $400s

Single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 7 bedrooms, 2 to 4 bathrooms, 2- to 4-bay garages, up to 3,224 square feet

Large side yards with room for additional garage space

Convenient proximity to shopping and freeway access

Sales Center (by appointment only):

2677 Blue Sedge Street

Manteca, CA 95337

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 888.503.6312.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

