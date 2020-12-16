U-Haul a Two-Time Finalist for 2020 S&P Global Platts Energy Awards

PHOENIX, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® has been recognized as a S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards finalist in two categories this year on the strength of its corporate sustainability program and expanding green footprint in the marketplace.

This represents the fifth and sixth times that U-Haul has been honored as a finalist since 2011. The awards are intended to highlight exemplary corporate and individual innovation, leadership and superior performance.

U-Haul received its latest distinctions for the Corporate Social Responsibility Award, as well as the Sustained Excellence–Green Initiative Award. Finalists were chosen from 300 nominated entries, and from more than three dozen countries.

Headquartered in Phoenix, the DIY moving and self-storage leader is commemorating 75 years of moving America in 2020.

"U-Haul is a need-based business, understanding and embracing its responsibility to provide quality self-move and storage products and services in a sustainable manner. Actions toward meeting this responsibility have been integrated into our business model for decades," said Michelle Sullivan, U-Haul Corporate Sustainability manager. "The sustainability mindset of our teams is essential as we prioritize reducing consumption of natural and material resources at both the corporate and local store levels."

As a large energy consumer, U-Haul has established a dedicated funding resource to maximize energy-efficiency programs. U-Haul Sustainability Grants fund projects like energy-efficient HVACs and thermostats; installations of efficient lighting fixtures and motion sensors; window and insulation upgrades; green building features; and energy-efficient industrial equipment.

U-Haul has designed and engineered fuel-efficiency features on every U-Haul truck to reduce the environmental footprint and expense of a customer's move. U-Haul is also the No. 1 U.S. retailer of propane, providing clean-burning fuel to millions of customers each year for personal and autogas needs.

"Initiatives that reduce waste and increase efficiencies for our customers, communities and the planet are a priority at U-Haul," Sullivan added. "Our goal is to serve more customers with better and better products and services, while mitigating the impact our industry has on the planet."

As the leader of the DIY moving industry, U-Haul chooses to retail 100% recycled-content moving pads and biodegradable starch-based packing peanuts. It also partners with The Conservation Fund and Tree Canada to help customers offset greenhouse gas emissions inherent with their use of moving equipment.

Foundationally, U-Haul supports sustainable solutions through its core business model of truck and trailer sharing; by prioritizing growth through adaptive reuse, the repurposing of existing building stock for its new stores, while preserving the natural resources and land typically required for new construction; by curbing emissions through the proximity of neighborhood dealers to residential areas; by offering eco-friendly products like biodegradable packing peanuts, boxes made from recycled cardboard, the reusable and recyclable plastic Ready-To-Go Box, and furniture blankets made from recycled materials; and by offering in-store programs like Take A Box, Leave A Box and Storage Re-Use Centers that serve as redistribution hubs for gently used household furnishings.

"The Global Energy Awards, nominations and finalists continue to reflect the evolution of the industry, highlighting technology innovations, as well as accelerated focus on energy transition to a lower-carbon environment," said Martin Fraenkel, S&P Global Platts president. "Innovation, resolve and transformation were characteristic throughout this year's applications and each of the finalists and nominees are to be congratulated for their accomplishments."

Click here to view the full list of awards categories and finalists for 2020.

