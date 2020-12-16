So Long, 2020: Tequila Don Julio And Grammy-Nominated Artist Big Sean Invite You To Get A Taste Of The "Don Life" With The Ultimate At-Home Celebration This New Year's Eve

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With 2020 soon to finally be behind us, we all deserve a truly special night to ring in the new year. Tequila Don Julio cordially invites you to Ring in 2021 Like a Don, no matter what kind of celebration you're planning. Whether you're looking for craft cocktails to sip at home or yearning to recreate a lavish night out on the town from the comfort of your own sofa, Tequila Don Julio has officially got you covered. One lucky winner will even win an epic experience curated by Grammy-nominated artist Big Sean, who will show them how to really embrace the "Don Life" at home on New Year's Eve.

Starting today, residents in select cities ages 21+ can enter for the chance to win this once-in-a-lifetime VIP package, which will be delivered right to their door on New Year's Eve. You can expect everything needed for the unforgettable night you deserve, including a dedicated concierge for food (dinner on New Year's Eve and breakfast on New Year's Day), cocktail mixers, one-of-a kind party décor and accessories, a $1,500 gift card for at-home bottle service, and even a personalized countdown message from Big Sean himself. The gifts are topped off with a "turn down kit" that includes silk loungewear and Vita Coco... perfect for getting a fresh start on New Year's Day. To enter the sweepstakes, participants can head to 2021likeadon.donjulio.com through December 24 at 8:59:59 a.m. ET.**

"2020 has been full of ups and downs, but I'm grateful for the blessings I've experienced this year," says Big Sean. "I know we're all excited to ring in the New Year, which is why I've partnered with Tequila Don Julio to show exactly what it means to live the 'Don Life'."

If you simply can't wait to find out whether you won, you can take matters into your own hands. Tequila Don Julio has partnered with Cocktail Courier to offer two custom at-home party kits, and they're available for purchase right now:

Tequila Don Julio NYE VVIP Party Kit: To replicate an extravagant night out at home, this extremely limited kit (only 20 available) includes all the party essentials for a group of six. Enjoy Tequila Don Julio 1942 and Tequila Don Julio Blanco , craft cocktail mixes, party décor and accessories, Bluetooth speaker, instant camera and more. The kit also includes silk robes, eye masks and refreshing Vita Coco ; perfect accoutrements for stepping into 2021 in style. SRP: $2,021

"While this New Year's Eve will look different, every adult absolutely deserves to raise a glass and celebrate the close of an unprecedented year," says Christina Choi, Senior Vice President of Tequila, Diageo North America. "We're super excited to offer a selection of experiences that allow them to safely enjoy the 'Don Life' at home."

Tequila Don Julio will continue supporting the bar and restaurant workers, who have always been part of your New Year's Eve celebration in the past, with an additional $50,000 donation to the Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation, an advocacy and action nonprofit created by and for restaurant workers. This donation is part of an ongoing effort to support friends and familia in the industry during this incredibly challenging time.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be 21 or older. Offered only in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City, Las Vegas, Chicago, Miami, Nashville, Dallas and Detroit. Void elsewhere and where prohibited. Meals do NOT include alcohol. Delivery of prize subject to availability (including federal/state/local health restrictions) as well as additional restrictions. Prize suitable for winner and up to five guests (21 or over) who must live in same household/pod as winner. Subject to Official Rules available at website.

About Tequila Don Julio

Founded on the pioneering agricultural principles of Don Julio González and his personal pursuit of perfection, Tequila Don Julio revolutionized the tequila industry and set the standard for ultra-premium tequila. The original luxury tequila of choice in Mexico, Tequila Don Julio uses only the highest caliber, fully matured and ripened Blue Agave that has been hand-selected from the rich, clay soils of the Los Altos region of the state of Jalisco. The Tequila Don Julio portfolio includes Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Tequila Don Julio Añejo, Tequila Don Julio 70, Tequila Don Julio 1942, and Tequila Don Julio REAL. For more information on Tequila Don Julio, please visit www.DonJulio.com.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation

Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation is an advocacy and action nonprofit created by and for restaurant workers. RWCF was founded in 2018 to advocate for – and raise funds for other nonprofits working toward – gender equity, racial justice, fair wages, and healthy work environments in the restaurant industry. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, RWCF's additional focus is on supporting workers in crisis and small business owners with the Restaurant Workers COVID19 Crisis Relief Fund.

RWCF is America's first nonprofit using the community foundation model to support people in a particular labor segment. We are a community dedicated to making the restaurant industry more hospitable to everyone. In our normal model (prior to the establishment of the crisis relief fund) one third of the funds we raise goes to our own community-building and advocacy efforts, one third to grantmaking to other nonprofits (ones that provide career training, advocate for fair wage policies and worker rights, or provide services for restaurant workers related to gender and racial equity, and mental health and substance abuse) and one third is allocated to an impact investing fund, with which we aim to positively affect worker rights in the industry.

www.RestaurantWorkersCF.org

@RWCFUSA on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn

