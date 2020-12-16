  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Rumors Revealed: Yes, Kellogg'sÂ® Brings SMORZâ„¢ Cereal Back

December 16, 2020 | About: NYSE:K +0.42%

Fans Speak, Kellogg's Listens and This Fan Favorite Returns to Shelves in January

PR Newswire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 16, 2020

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone could use SMORZ good news, so in response to a Change.org petition from superfans and pleas on social media, Kellogg's® SMORZ™ Cereal is back. Devoted cereal lovers eyed a Kellogg's National S'mores Day post with eager anticipation and the company is coming through in the new year because the cereal is returning after a two-year hiatus.

Kellogg’s® SMORZ Cereal is back! Each spoonful features rich, chocolatey graham squares and sweet marshmallows, bringing a favorite campfire treat to the breakfast table.

Featuring crunchy graham cereal squares wrapped in a rich, chocolatey coating that intermingle with marshmallows — Kellogg's SMORZ Cereal delivers the same mouthwateringly sweet taste fans remember. Each s'mores-tasting, nostalgia-evoking bite brings the iconic campfire treat directly to the breakfast bowl.

"Kellogg's SMORZ Cereal has an incredibly passionate fanbase — and their efforts to bring back the cereal have paid off," said Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal. "We couldn't be happier to bring some joy to our die-hard fans and also give first-timers the chance to indulge in the fanfare and see what SMORZ is all about."

Kellogg's SMORZ Cereal is available in stores nationwide and online at a suggested retail price of $3.99 for a 9.8-ounce box and $5.96 for a 15.6-ounce box. For more information, follow Kellogg's on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

Courtesy of Kellogg Company (PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rumors-revealed-yes-kelloggs-brings-smorz-cereal-back-301194486.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)