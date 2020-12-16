6 Industrial Stocks Trading With Low Price-Earnings Ratios

As of Dec. 16, the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, found that the following industrial companies have low price-earnings ratios and are owned by gurus. While some of them are great value investments, others may need to be researched more carefully, according to the discounted cash flow calculator.

Global Ship Lease

With a market cap of $191 million, Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) has a price-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a price-book ratio of 0.45. According to the DCF calculator, the stock has a fair value of $15.46 while trading at $10.62.

The stock has gained 29.20% over the last 12 months and is now 3.28% below the 52-week high and 306% above the 52-week low.

The company, which operates in the container shipping industry, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 3.84% and return on assets of 2.94% are outperforming 53% of companies in the transportation industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.12 is far above the industry median of 0.32.

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder with 2.69% of outstanding shares.

Compx International

With a $175 million market cap, Compx International Inc. (CIX) is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a price-book ratio of 1.06. According to the DCF calculator, the stock has a fair value of $9.85 while trading at $14.11.

The share price has declined 2.40% over the past 12 months and is now 19.69% below the 52-week high and 34% above the 52-week low.

The company, which provides security products, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 6.95% and return on assets of 6.36% are outperforming 56% of companies in the business services industry. Its financial strength is rated 10 out of 10 with no debt.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.70% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons' firm with 1.55%.

Alpha Pro Tech

With a market cap of $167 million, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 8.44. According to the DCF calculator, the stock has a fair value of $20.58 while trading at $12.33.

Shares have climbed 260% over the last 12 months and are now 70.35% below the 52-week high and 275% above the 52-week low.

The company, which provides protective apparel, building supply and infection control products, has a GuruFocus profitability rank of 7 out of 10. The company's return on equity of 48% and return on assets of 39.31% are outperforming 98% of competitors in the construction industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 9.71 that is far above the industry median of 0.68.

Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder with 6.68% of outstanding shares, followed by John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.75%.

L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Co. (FSTRI) has a market cap of $166.22 million and is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a price-book ratio of 0.95. According to the DCF calculator, the stock has a fair value of $41.63 while trading at $15.47.

Shares have declined 21.19% over the last 12 months and are now trading 24.94% below the 52-week high and 94.35% above the 52-week low.

The company, which manufactures products for the rail, construction, energy and utility industry, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 19.63% and return on assets of 8.03% are outperforming 90% of companies in the transportation industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.15 is below the industry median of 0.32.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 5.92% of outstanding shares followed by Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.58%.

Capital Product

Capital Product Partners LP (NASDAQ:CPLP) has a market cap of $155 million. Its shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 5.48. According to the DCF calculator, the stock has a fair value of $16.37 while trading at $8.32

Shares have declined 22.50% over the past 12 months and are currently trading 41.34% below the 52-week high and 60.81% above the 52-week low.

The company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of -25.96% and return on assets of -15.15% are underperforming 93% of companies in the transportation industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.09 is below the industry median of 0.32.

Donald Smith & Co. is the company's largest guru shareholder with 7.77% of outstanding shares, followed by Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio) Oaktree with 0.17%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

