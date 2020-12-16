5 Predictable Financial Stocks

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following companies have high business predictability ratings and wide margins of safety as of Dec. 16.

Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NFBK) has a 3.5-star business predictability rank and, according to the discounted cash flow calculator, an 8.05% margin of safety at an average price of $12.10 per share.

The bank holding company has a market cap of $642 million and an enterprise value of $881 million. Over the past five years, its revenue and earnings per share have increased 8.70% and 17%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has declined 26.37% and is currently trading with a price-earnings ratio of 17.04 The share price has been as high as $17.55 and as low as $8.72 in the last year. As of Dec. 16, the stock was trading 31.05% below its 52-week high and 38.76% above its 52-week low.

With 4.20% of outstanding shares, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Hotchkis & Wiley with 0.51% and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.10%.

Camden

Camden National Corp. (NASDAQ:CAC) has a 4.5-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 7.23% margin of safety at the average price of $36.94 per share.

The company, which provides banking solutions, has a market cap of $550 million and an enterprise value of $288 million. Over the past five years, its revenue has grown 10.80% and its earnings per share have risen 13%.

The stock has lost 14.45% over the last 12 months and shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 9.93. The share price has been as high as $48.48 and as low as $25.74 in the last 52 weeks. As of Dec. 16, the stock was trading 23.82% below its 52-week high and 43.47% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 2.78% of outstanding shares, followed by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.81% and Grantham with 0.25%.

First Financial

First Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:THFF) has a five-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 9.46% margin of safety at an average price of $39.14 per share.

The financial holding company has an $536 million market cap and an enterprise value of $254 million. Over the past five years, its revenue has increased 2.40% and its earnings per share have risen 9.50%.

The share price has fallen 11.48% over the past 12 months. The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 10.19. The share price has been as high as $46.93 and as low as $27.62 in the last 52 weeks. As of Dec. 16, the stock was trading 16.10% below its 52-week high and 41.71% above its 52-week low.

With 1.37% of outstanding shares, Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Hotchkis & Wiley with 0.84%.

First of Long Island

First of Long Island Corp. (NASDAQ:FLIC) has a three-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 8.98% margin of safety at an average price of $18.25 per share.

The holding company has a market cap of $435 million and an enterprise value of $616 million. Over the past five years, its earnings per share have grown 9%.

Shares have lost 23.28% compared to 12 months ago. The stock is currently trading with a price-earnings ratio of 10.99. The share price has been as high as $25.53 and as low as $12.16 in the last 52 weeks. As of Dec. 16, the stock was trading 28.52% below its 52-week high and 50.08% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 3.16 of outstanding shares, followed by Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.09.

CNB

CNB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CCNE) has a 4.5-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 28.82% margin of safety at an average price of $21.47 per share.

The financial holding company has a market cap of $361 million and an enterprise value of $121 million. Over the past five years, its revenue has grown 10% and its earnings per share have risen 11.10%.

Shares have lost 32.16% compared to 12 months ago. The share price has been as high as $33.68 and as low as $13.25 in the last 52 weeks. As of Dec. 16, the stock was trading 36.25% below its 52-week high and 62.04% above its 52-week low.

With 1.44% of outstanding shares, Royce is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Hotchkis & Wiley with 0.45%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

