Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) CEO and President Jeffrey W. Albers Sold $595,900 of Shares

CEO and President of Blueprint Medicines Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey W. Albers (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of BPMC on 12/14/2020 at an average price of $119.18 a share. The total sale was $595,900.

Blueprint Medicines Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on improving the lives of patients with diseases driven by abnormal kinase activation. Its drug candidates include avapritinib, BLU 554, BLU-782 and BLU-667. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a market cap of $6.54 billion; its shares were traded at around $117.390000 with a P/E ratio of 21.66 and P/S ratio of 8.12. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Blueprint Medicines Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Medical Officer Anthony L. Boral sold 10,000 shares of BPMC stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $118.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.95% since.

Chief Scientific Officer Marion Dorsch sold 4,600 shares of BPMC stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $119. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.35% since.

Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of BPMC stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $115. The price of the stock has increased by 2.08% since.

Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of BPMC stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $110. The price of the stock has increased by 6.72% since.

Principal Accounting Officer Ariel Hurley sold 1,038 shares of BPMC stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $109.88. The price of the stock has increased by 6.83% since.

