Golub Capital Bdc Inc (GBDC) CEO David Golub Bought $55,080 of Shares

Golub Capital BDC Inc is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in senior secured and one stop loans in U.S. middle-market companies. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a market cap of $2.3 billion; its shares were traded at around $13.780000 with a P/E ratio of 65.32 and P/S ratio of 48.03. The dividend yield of Golub Capital BDC Inc stocks is 8.58%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Golub Capital BDC Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO David Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $13.77. The price of the stock has increased by 0.07% since.

CEO David Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $13.7. The price of the stock has increased by 0.58% since.

CEO David Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $14.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.13% since.

CEO David Golub bought 3,961 shares of GBDC stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $14.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.2% since.

CEO David Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $14.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.2% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $13.77. The price of the stock has increased by 0.07% since.

Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $13.7. The price of the stock has increased by 0.58% since.

Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $14.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.13% since.

Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 3,961 shares of GBDC stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $14.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.2% since.

Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $14.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.2% since.

