Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) CFO & COO, Lab Operations Jesse J Geiger Sold $596,400 of Shares

CFO & COO, Lab Operations of Medpace Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jesse J Geiger (insider trades) sold 4,200 shares of MEDP on 12/14/2020 at an average price of $142 a share. The total sale was $596,400.

Medpace Holdings Inc is a clinical contract research organisation. It is engaged in providing scientifically-driven clinical research-based drug and medical device development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings Inc has a market cap of $5.2 billion; its shares were traded at around $145.320000 with a P/E ratio of 44.44 and P/S ratio of 6.14.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO, 10% Owner August J. Troendle sold 14,000 shares of MEDP stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $130.86. The price of the stock has increased by 11.05% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO & COO, Lab Operations Jesse J Geiger sold 4,200 shares of MEDP stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $142. The price of the stock has increased by 2.34% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel & Corp. Secy. Stephen P Ewald sold 10,000 shares of MEDP stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $140.07. The price of the stock has increased by 3.75% since.

10% Owner Investors, Llc Medpace sold 14,000 shares of MEDP stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $130.86. The price of the stock has increased by 11.05% since.

