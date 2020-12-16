American International Group Inc (AIG) EVP and Chief Risk Officer Alessandrea C. Quane Sold $785,803 of Shares

EVP and Chief Risk Officer of American International Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Alessandrea C. Quane (insider trades) sold 20,326 shares of AIG on 12/14/2020 at an average price of $38.66 a share. The total sale was $785,803.

American International Group Inc is an insurance company. The company through its subsidiaries provides property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, mortgage insurance and other financial services in the United States and abroad. American International Group Inc has a market cap of $33.01 billion; its shares were traded at around $38.320000 with and P/S ratio of 0.74. The dividend yield of American International Group Inc stocks is 3.34%. American International Group Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with American International Group Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

