  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

First Solar Inc (FSLR) COO Philip Dejong Sold $758,984 of Shares

December 16, 2020 | About: FSLR +0.48%

COO of First Solar Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Philip Dejong (insider trades) sold 8,877 shares of FSLR on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $85.5 a share. The total sale was $758,984.

First Solar Inc is a provider of solar energy solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin-film semiconductor technology. It also manufactures crystalline silicon solar modules. First Solar Inc has a market cap of $9.72 billion; its shares were traded at around $91.700000 with a P/E ratio of 43.87 and P/S ratio of 2.80. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with First Solar Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of FSLR stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $85.5. The price of the stock has increased by 7.25% since.
  • Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of FSLR stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $85.5. The price of the stock has increased by 7.25% since.
  • Director Michael T Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of FSLR stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $81.52. The price of the stock has increased by 12.49% since.
  • Chief Technology Officer Markus Gloeckler sold 1,977 shares of FSLR stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $80.15. The price of the stock has increased by 14.41% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FSLR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)