First Solar Inc (FSLR) COO Philip Dejong Sold $758,984 of Shares

COO of First Solar Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Philip Dejong (insider trades) sold 8,877 shares of FSLR on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $85.5 a share. The total sale was $758,984.

First Solar Inc is a provider of solar energy solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin-film semiconductor technology. It also manufactures crystalline silicon solar modules. First Solar Inc has a market cap of $9.72 billion; its shares were traded at around $91.700000 with a P/E ratio of 43.87 and P/S ratio of 2.80. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with First Solar Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of FSLR stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $85.5. The price of the stock has increased by 7.25% since.

Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of FSLR stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $85.5. The price of the stock has increased by 7.25% since.

Director Michael T Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of FSLR stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $81.52. The price of the stock has increased by 12.49% since.

Chief Technology Officer Markus Gloeckler sold 1,977 shares of FSLR stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $80.15. The price of the stock has increased by 14.41% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FSLR, click here