Universal Display Corp (OLED) EVP and CFO Sidney D Rosenblatt Sold $11.7 million of Shares

EVP and CFO of Universal Display Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sidney D Rosenblatt (insider trades) sold 50,356 shares of OLED on 12/14/2020 at an average price of $233.15 a share. The total sale was $11.7 million.

Universal Display Corp is engaged in the research, development & commercialization of organic light emitting diode or OLED, technologies & materials for use in displays for wearables, smartphones, tablets & televisions & solid-state lighting applications. Universal Display Corp has a market cap of $11.34 billion; its shares were traded at around $240.730000 with a P/E ratio of 107.96 and P/S ratio of 29.16. The dividend yield of Universal Display Corp stocks is 0.25%. Universal Display Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 22.30% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Universal Display Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP and CFO Sidney D Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of OLED stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $233.15. The price of the stock has increased by 3.25% since.

