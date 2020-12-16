Progenity Inc (PROG) COO Damon Silvestry Bought $259,951 of Shares

COO of Progenity Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Damon Silvestry (insider trades) bought 63,870 shares of PROG on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $4.07 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $259,951.

Progenity Inc has a market cap of $254.110 million; its shares were traded at around $4.650000 with and P/S ratio of 1.29. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Progenity Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman & CEO, 10% Owner Harry Stylli bought 152,905 shares of PROG stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $3.27. The price of the stock has increased by 42.2% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Damon Silvestry bought 63,870 shares of PROG stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $4.07. The price of the stock has increased by 14.25% since.

Director Jeffrey D. Alter bought 20,000 shares of PROG stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $4.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.12% since.

10% Owner Capital Management, L Athyrium bought 4,128,440 shares of PROG stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $3.27. The price of the stock has increased by 42.2% since.

10% Owner Opportunities Fund (a Athyrium bought 4,128,440 shares of PROG stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $3.27. The price of the stock has increased by 42.2% since.

