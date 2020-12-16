  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX) CEO Paul Black Sold $841,800 of Shares

December 16, 2020 | About: MDRX +0.92%

CEO of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul Black (insider trades) sold 60,000 shares of MDRX on 12/14/2020 at an average price of $14.03 a share. The total sale was $841,800.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc is a provider of clinical, financial, connectivity and information solutions and related professional services that empower hospitals, physicians and post-acute organizations to deliver world-class outcomes. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a market cap of $2.24 billion; its shares were traded at around $14.210000 with and P/S ratio of 1.39. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of MDRX stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $14.03. The price of the stock has increased by 1.28% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Client Delivery Officer Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of MDRX stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $12.75. The price of the stock has increased by 11.45% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MDRX, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)