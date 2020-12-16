Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX) CEO Paul Black Sold $841,800 of Shares

CEO of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul Black (insider trades) sold 60,000 shares of MDRX on 12/14/2020 at an average price of $14.03 a share. The total sale was $841,800.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc is a provider of clinical, financial, connectivity and information solutions and related professional services that empower hospitals, physicians and post-acute organizations to deliver world-class outcomes. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a market cap of $2.24 billion; its shares were traded at around $14.210000 with and P/S ratio of 1.39. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of MDRX stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $14.03. The price of the stock has increased by 1.28% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Client Delivery Officer Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of MDRX stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $12.75. The price of the stock has increased by 11.45% since.

