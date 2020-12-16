  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) COB and CEO John Paul Foley Sold $12.6 million of Shares

December 16, 2020 | About: PTON +4.87%

COB and CEO of Peloton Interactive Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John Paul Foley (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of PTON on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $125.5 a share. The total sale was $12.6 million.

Peloton Interactive Inc has a market cap of $39.2 billion; its shares were traded at around $134.000000 with a P/E ratio of 478.58 and P/S ratio of 17.01. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Peloton Interactive Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • COB and CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of PTON stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $125.5. The price of the stock has increased by 6.77% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President William Lynch sold 163,500 shares of PTON stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $122.25. The price of the stock has increased by 9.61% since.
  • Director, 10% Owner Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of PTON stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $114.78. The price of the stock has increased by 16.75% since.
  • COO and Head of Prod. Dev. Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of PTON stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $115.71. The price of the stock has increased by 15.81% since.
  • Chief Bus. Operations Officer Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of PTON stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $115.04. The price of the stock has increased by 16.48% since.
  • Chief Bus. Operations Officer Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of PTON stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $112.31. The price of the stock has increased by 19.31% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PTON, click here

.

