Hubspot Inc (HUBS) CEO Brian Halligan Sold $3.2 million of Shares

CEO of Hubspot Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian Halligan (insider trades) sold 8,500 shares of HUBS on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $379.83 a share. The total sale was $3.2 million.

HubSpot Inc provides a cloud-based inbound marketing and sales platform which features integrated applications to help businesses attract visitors to websites, convert visitors into leads, close leads into customers and delight customers. HubSpot Inc has a market cap of $17.37 billion; its shares were traded at around $378.540000 with and P/S ratio of 20.40. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with HubSpot Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HUBS stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $379.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.34% since.

CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HUBS stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $342.39. The price of the stock has increased by 10.56% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Technology Officer Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of HUBS stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $391.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.34% since.

Director Michael K Simon sold 11,500 shares of HUBS stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $389.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.93% since.

For the complete insider trading history of HUBS, click here