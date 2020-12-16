Adobe Inc (ADBE) EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary Dana Rao Sold $941,343 of Shares

EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Adobe Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dana Rao (insider trades) sold 1,931 shares of ADBE on 12/14/2020 at an average price of $487.49 a share. The total sale was $941,343.

Adobe Systems Inc offers a line of software and services for content creation and the measurement of digital advertising and marketing. Its software applications includes Photoshop and Lightroom, Adobe Analytics, Media Optimizer and Campaign Manager. Adobe Inc has a market cap of $235.01 billion; its shares were traded at around $489.900000 with a P/E ratio of 45.20 and P/S ratio of 18.49. Adobe Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.20% over the past ten years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, CPO, Creative Cloud Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of ADBE stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $489.38. The price of the stock has increased by 0.11% since.

VP, CAO & Corp. Controller Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of ADBE stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $475.61. The price of the stock has increased by 3% since.

