Beigene (BGNE) CFO & Chief Strategy Officer Howard Liang Sold $21 million of Shares

CFO & Chief Strategy Officer of Beigene (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Howard Liang (insider trades) sold 91,900 shares of BGNE on 12/14/2020 at an average price of $229.04 a share. The total sale was $21 million.
BeiGene Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product includes BGB-3111, BGB-A317 and BGB-290 and one immuno-oncology agent. BeiGene Ltd has a market cap of $21.89 billion; its shares were traded at around $247.630000 with and P/S ratio of 72.99. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with BeiGene Ltd. .
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO & Chief Strategy Officer Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of BGNE stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $229.04. The price of the stock has increased by 8.12% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Director, 10% Owner Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 1,511,546 shares of BGNE stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $220.5. The price of the stock has increased by 12.3% since.
- CMO, Hematology Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BGNE stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $267.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.54% since.
