Plug Power Inc (PLUG) COO & Sr. VP Keith Schmid Sold $8.8 million of Shares

COO & Sr. VP of Plug Power Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Keith Schmid (insider trades) sold 333,333 shares of PLUG on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $26.43 a share. The total sale was $8.8 million.

Plug Power Inc provides alternative energy technology. It is engaged in the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used for the industrial off-road market and the stationary power market. Plug Power Inc has a market cap of $11.83 billion; its shares were traded at around $28.460000 with and P/S ratio of 28.78. Plug Power Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 24.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Plug Power Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO & Sr. VP Keith Schmid sold 333,333 shares of PLUG stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $26.43. The price of the stock has increased by 7.68% since.

Director Maureen O Helmer sold 15,311 shares of PLUG stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $26.13. The price of the stock has increased by 8.92% since.

Director Gary K Willis sold 90,200 shares of PLUG stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $26.86. The price of the stock has increased by 5.96% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PLUG, click here