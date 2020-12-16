  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Dlh Holdings Corp (DLHC) CEO and President Zachary Parker Bought $95,496 of Shares

December 16, 2020 | About: DLHC -6.77%

CEO and President of Dlh Holdings Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Zachary Parker (insider trades) bought 9,200 shares of DLHC on 12/14/2020 at an average price of $10.38 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $95,496.

DLH Holdings Corp is a a payroll staffing company. It provides services and solutions in two market areas: Healthcare Delivery Solutions and Logistics & Technical Services. DLH Holdings Corp has a market cap of $117.430 million; its shares were traded at around $9.370000 with a P/E ratio of 17.35 and P/S ratio of 0.58. DLH Holdings Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 41.50% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with DLH Holdings Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and President Zachary Parker bought 9,200 shares of DLHC stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $10.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.73% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DLHC, click here

.

