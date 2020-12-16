Oracle Corp (ORCL) EVP and General Counsel Dorian Daley Sold $6.2 million of Shares

EVP and General Counsel of Oracle Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dorian Daley (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of ORCL on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $61.63 a share. The total sale was $6.2 million.

Oracle Corp is a computer software company. It sells enterprise information technology solutions, including databases, middleware, applications, and hardware. The Company primarily offers software licenses, support, and maintenance services worldwide. Oracle Corp has a market cap of $184.83 billion; its shares were traded at around $62.780000 with a P/E ratio of 19.10 and P/S ratio of 5.00. The dividend yield of Oracle Corp stocks is 1.54%. Oracle Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Oracle Corp the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Naomi O Seligman sold 25,000 shares of ORCL stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $60.91. The price of the stock has increased by 3.07% since.

