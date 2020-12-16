Exp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) CEO and Chairman of the Board Glenn Darrel Sanford Sold $703,200 of Shares

CEO and Chairman of the Board of Exp World Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Glenn Darrel Sanford (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of EXPI on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $70.32 a share. The total sale was $703,200.

eXp World Holdings Inc, with its subsidiaries is engaged in cloud-based real estate brokerage operating in 35 states. It provides agents, teams of agents and brokerage-owners with the systems, support, professional development and infrastructure. eXp World Holdings Inc has a market cap of $5.04 billion; its shares were traded at around $72.080000 with a P/E ratio of 217.10 and P/S ratio of 3.55. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with eXp World Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of EXPI stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $70.32. The price of the stock has increased by 2.5% since.

CEO of eXp Realty Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $60.2. The price of the stock has increased by 19.73% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of EXPI stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $59.43. The price of the stock has increased by 21.29% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of EXPI stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $53.79. The price of the stock has increased by 34% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of EXPI stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $51.02. The price of the stock has increased by 41.28% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Information Officer John K. Tobison sold 10,657 shares of EXPI stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $67.02. The price of the stock has increased by 7.55% since.

Controller Jian Cheng sold 6,250 shares of EXPI stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $58.95. The price of the stock has increased by 22.27% since.

10% Owner Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $60.33. The price of the stock has increased by 19.48% since.

Director Randall D Miles sold 15,000 shares of EXPI stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $53.12. The price of the stock has increased by 35.69% since.

10% Owner Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $52.81. The price of the stock has increased by 36.49% since.

