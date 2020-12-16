First Eagle Commentary- Fund of America: A Quality and Income Strategy for a Low-Rate World

Persistently Low Interest Rates Have Challenged Traditional Sources of Income

Investors in search of a dependable income stream traditionally have looked to bonds and other fixed income assets for their consistent coupon payments and relatively low volatility. Nominal and real yields have been in structural decline for the past 30 years, however, and the very low policy rates that have prevailed since the global financial crisis have made finding fixed income investments that provide income at an acceptable level of risk difficult, if not impossible.

While the cost of borrowing has declined steadily in the years following the global financial crisis, the duration of the broad US bond market (as represented by the Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index) has grown longer; in essence, investors are being paid less to bear greater interest rate risk. Meanwhile, ultra-low rates not only impair the potential capital appreciation of bond investments—and thus potential total return—they limit the yield cushion available to mitigate the negative impact of rising interest rates or inflation levels on bond prices.

Though the overall dividend yield offered by S&P 500 Index stocks also has declined in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, it now compares favorably to yields from corporate bonds—and presents greater total return potential.

All Dividends Are Not Created Equal

While it would be easy enough to sort S&P 500 Index companies by dividend yield and invest only in those that exceeded a certain threshold, such a blunt approach is unlikely to deliver attractive results. Instead of looking for the highest dividend yields, we believe it's far more effective to seek out those companies that not only pay dividends but also appear likely to maintain or grow them over time. In fact, research has shown that such stocks have delivered superior returns with lower risk.

For long-term investors seeking capital appreciation and sustainable dividends, the quality of a company's business, balance sheet and leadership may be more important than the size of its current dividend yield. By translating their fundamental advantages into attractive total returns, stocks that maintain or grow their dividends over time have been a smart choice for investors.

Selectivity Is Essential

Dividend yield is merely a snapshot of a company's current dividend policy relative to its current stock price—it says nothing about the company's fundamental attributes nor the reliability of its dividend going forward. In fact, an outsized dividend yield may be a warning sign that a company's payout level may be unsustainable. Companies that grow and initiate dividends have outperformed the S&P 500 Index 74% of the time since 1973 versus just 45% of those that paid a level dividend over time.

